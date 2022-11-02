Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier leaves the field after the sixth inning in Game 4 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday in Philadelphia.
Sports editor’s notes for Game 4 of the 2022 World Series
• Key moment of the game: While Yordan Alvarez taking a bases-loaded 100-mph pitch on the rump technically accounted for the Astros’ first run driven in of the game Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, it was the next at-bat from Alex Bregman that seemed to break the run-scoring open for the Astros.
On an 0-2 count against the Phillies’ high-leverage relief pitcher Jose Alvarado after his team had just taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning, Bregman muscled a tough pitch for a two-run opposite-field double over the right fielder’s head.
That pushed the lead to a slightly more comfortable 3-0 advantage, but the Astros were sure to keep riding the momentum, as Kyle Tucker hit a sacrifice fly RBI to center and Gurriel hit an RBI single to left for an efficient inning of scoring — the lone inning of the night where runs were scored in the 5-0 Astros win.
• Stud of the game: Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier is the clear choice here. Starting a game against a Phillies team that had been particularly red-hot hitting at home, averaging seven runs a game at home in the postseason, which included Tuesday’s 7-0 demolishing of the Astros in Game 3, Javier threw six no-hit shutout innings with nine strikeouts and two walks to effectively derail the Phillies’ home momentum.
Honorable mention goes to the rest of the Astros bullpen — Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly — for finishing off the no-hitter, which made history as only the second no-hitter in World Series history. Abreu struck out the side in the seventh inning, Montero threw a perfect eighth with a strikeout, and Pressly gave up a walk had a strikeout to complete the no-no.
• Dud of the game: Well, this goes to the entire Phillies lineup, which suffered just the second no-hitter in World Series history. If one had to point out a weak spot in the Astros’ lineup, though, it would be in the eight-spot with Aledmys Diaz, who was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position.
