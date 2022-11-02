World Series Astros Phillies Baseball

Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier leaves the field after the sixth inning in Game 4 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday in Philadelphia.

 Matt Slocum/AP

Sports editor’s notes for Game 4 of the 2022 World Series

• Key moment of the game: While Yordan Alvarez taking a bases-loaded 100-mph pitch on the rump technically accounted for the Astros’ first run driven in of the game Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, it was the next at-bat from Alex Bregman that seemed to break the run-scoring open for the Astros.

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription