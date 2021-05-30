Crowds of tourists headed for Galveston beaches Saturday under sunny Memorial Day weekend skies with fewer concerns about COVID-19 than in 2020.
Businesses had great expectations for the three-day weekend in a less-restricted economy, and visitors were ready to kick off summer.
Houston resident Melissa Perez ate lunch Saturday at The Spot, 3204 Seawall Blvd., then went shopping at Academy Sports + Outdoors, 4523 Fort Crockett Blvd. She picked up a folding yellow chair, a matching yellow beach umbrella and a plastic anchor to hold the umbrella firm in the sand. Then she headed with her family to the beach where other island visitors had staked their spots.
“I don’t think people are afraid anymore,” Perez said.
At Bargain Beachwear, 4708 Seawall Blvd., customers streamed in on Saturday afternoon.
“We have had so many people today,” said Leilia Hasty, a sales associate at the store. “They are starting to get out of their houses.”
It’s a noticeable increase of customers compared to Memorial Day weekend one year ago, Hasty said.
“We’re hopping here,” said Fran Montano, manager at Galveston Golf Carts-San Luis, 4714 Seawall Blvd.
She flipped through sheets of lists of the day’s customers who rented golf carts, bicycles and bike surreys.
“We are always busy here,” Montano said. “But this year is even better.”
Texas City resident Kelly Edwards rented a large golf cart for her family. Even though it was only a day trip for them, they planned to make the most of it, she said.
“We’re going to get ice cream on The Strand,” Edwards said. The family planned to eat dinner on The Strand, also, she said.
Jerry Caldwell of New Caney brought his three grandchildren to Galveston for the weekend.
“It’s so the grandkids could go to the beach,” Caldwell said. “We’re going to go get some seafood later.”
