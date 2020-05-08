SUNDAY, MAY 10
• Sports roundup: Sports Editor James LaCombe reviews the Houston Texans' recently released 2020 schedule, Korean baseball and "The Last Dance."
• Roadwork: Traffic will be diverted around a huge construction project that will close parts of I-45 in both directions. Find out where and when.
• Sign up: Online registration for Galveston ISD begins Monday.
• Reel it in: Capt. Joe Kent talks fishing in his daily Reel Report.
• Let's talk restaurants: Survey opens for the Question of the Week.
MONDAY, MAY 11
• Sports roundup: Sports columnist Keenan Betz reports NASCAR still plans to return with no fans, NCAA continues to go after Kansas' men's basketball program and the NBA preps for the future.
• A doctor’s perspective: County doctors share their stories of treating coronavirus patients and keeping themselves safe during a global pandemic.
• What's new, pussycat? Not COVID-19. Docs say fur babies won’t give you the virus.
• Chronicling coronavirus: COVID-19 Registry wants Galveston County residents to share their experiences of the crisis.
• Reel it in: Capt. Joe Kent talks fishing in his daily Reel Report
