Editor’s note: “In Other Words” is a compilation excerpted from reader comments posted on galvnews.com. These are excerpts of comments that were sometimes longer than appearing here. The editors have attempted to maintain the original context.
News item: Amazon, consumers drive big changes at checkout lane (Oct. 14)
Advantages using this service: Time; being less exposed to things like flu; they load items into car; if you have small kids, not having to unload them from the car and not having the long checkout line
Advantages for the store: Less employees needed, less shopping carts and reduction in thief.
My niece uses the order from a online service and UPS delivers to her door. She only orders can goods but she saves time and money. She lives a long way from a store, so it works well for her.
The other advantage I could see is, if my mom lived in another state, I could order and pay for the food for her and make arrangements for delivery.
Jim Forsythe
I would rather pick out my meat and produce for myself. I wouldn’t trust a store employee to do it for me.
Victor Krc
News item: Despite long odds, Guajardo met highest standards (Oct. 12)
Good job and congratulations to the students, families, teachers, staff and administrators for this accomplishment. A great achievement at any time, but even more so due to the difficult circumstances.
Gary Scoggin
Good to read good news.
This is what is possible when schools are used to promote and improve learning with an eye on the future rather than promote identity politics and stay stuck in the past.
George Croix
News item: Isle cops retiring too young, state pension chair
says (Oct. 12)
Is there another expensive piece to this puzzle? If they retire at 45 or 50, how is health insurance covered? They are not eligible for Medicare. Does the city have to cover it? If so, those are some of the most expensive years in healthcare costs. As you let people retire so early, you have to replace them. So, now you have two people on an employer’s health plan for 15-20 years, and you’ve more than doubled your healthcare cost.
Ron Shelby
These crybabies need to join the rest of the country and retire at 55, or later, for full benefits. Sorry, but fewer are supporting more retirees.
Randy Chapman
Interesting Texas Rep. Dan Flynn (Chairman of the Texas House of Representatives Pensions Committee) thinks 50 is too young to collect a benefit considering state legislators are eligible to begin collecting a pension after 12 years of service at 50 years of age.
I presume he will be drafting a bill to remedy that first?
Clinton Stevens
I would imagine most people who retire young have a second career, like retired military often do. Need more information to evaluate this proposal.
Cary Semar
