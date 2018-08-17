This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Elizabeth and Levi.
“Elizabeth” (A012722) is a domestic short hair calico coat of white, pale orange and ticked gray tabby. Elizabeth arrived at GCARC as a young mom with four tiny kittens. The kittens are raised and now she is ready for her forever home. Elizabeth is looking forward to lots of attention, playing with toys and exploring her new digs. Come get acquainted with exquisite Elizabeth this week.
Meet “Levi” (A013884), this sweet boy is sure to steal your heart. When Levi first arrived at the shelter he lacked confidence, but we could tell he had a huge heart and lots of love to give. Now that Levi has built his confidence, he leaps playfully in the yard and shows off his goofy, fun loving, personality. Do you have room in your heart for sweet Levi?
Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Elizabeth and Levi are available for adoption August 21-25, 2018 at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.
