Two bills filed in the state Legislature this year aim to get rid of one Galveston County elected official.
Matching bills filed by state Rep. Mayes Middleton and state Sen. Brandon Creighton propose abolishing the county treasurer’s office and allow the Galveston County Commissioners Court to hire a county employee or a contractor to perform the treasurer’s duties.
The bill applies only to Galveston County’s treasurer, but if lawmakers passed it, the question would go to voters across the state in November.
County Treasurer Kevin Walsh said the legislation was filed without his input.
“I think it’s political,” Walsh said. “That’s my general opinion of it. Nobody, Mayes Middleton or Brandon Creighton, has come to me and asked ‘What does the treasurer’s office do?’ No one has done any investigation or even called me before they filed these bills.”
Middleton and Creighton, who each represent parts of Galveston County, don’t offer any insights into their motivations. The Galveston County Commissioners Court supported the measure as part of its legislative agenda, however.
The agenda calls the treasurer’s office an “unnecessary state mandated office.”
Walsh said he heard about the bills only after they were filed.
Treasurers are the chief custodians of county finances and are charged with the safekeeping and investing of county funds, according to the Texas Association of Counties. The office is charged with depositing fees and funds collected by the county in the correct accounts, maintaining records of deposits and withdrawals and coordinating payroll.
The question has come up before. At least eight times since the 1980s, Texas voters have agreed to abolish a county treasurer’s office. They also agreed to get rid of the state treasurer’s office.
Walsh, a Republican, has been the county treasurer since 2003. He earned a salary of about $112,000 in the 2019 fiscal year, according to county budget documents. His office has six employees.
Walsh’s office was among several that played a part in the 2018 incident in which the county sent more than $500,000 to a scammer posing as a road contractor. While County Judge Mark Henry blames Walsh’s office for being scammed, an independent forensic report commissioned by the county found the blame didn’t rest on a single department.
Since then, there have been other confrontations between Walsh and the commissioners court. In 2019, commissioners and Walsh butted heads over a faulty tax filing that resulted in the county being threatened with a $75,000 fine. The commissioners court also attempted to cut Walsh’s office travel budget in 2019.
Commissioner Ken Clark said the county’s support of the proposal wasn’t personal to Walsh, noting the county had talked about ways to eliminate the office nearly 20 years ago.
“Some on the court feel that it’s an office that’s redundant and it’s not necessary and that those duties could be split between the auditor and professional services,” Clark said.
“The system has evolved, and there’s a sentiment on the court that we could streamline it and save money without jeopardizing any of the checks and balances and the transparency.”
As with anything in the legislature, it’s hard to say how far the local legislation will get, especially given the number of major pieces of legislation lawmakers already have said they would consider this session, Clark said.
“It’s a waste of our effort because the treasurers’ lobby is very strong and it would take a statewide vote,” Clark said. “To get that on the ballot is a very large stretch.”
The bills are Senate Joint Resolution 56 and House Joint Resolution 120. Neither had received a committee hearing as of Wednesday afternoon.
NOTEBOOK
State Rep. Mayes Middleton’s bill that would criminalize boarding the Galveston-Port Bolivar Ferry with a fraudulent medical pass received a short hearing Tuesday before the House Committee on Transportation. Middleton modified his proposal to be more clear: it would be a crime to try to board the ferry through the medical priority line when you don’t have proof of eligibility for early boarding, or to use proof that is “counterfeit or altered.” The bill was left pending in committee. ... There are 44 days until May 1 local elections. The last day to register to vote is April 1. Early voting begins April 19.
