Holy Family Parish is proud to sponsor the third annual Ecumenical Prayer Breakfast to be held on Sept. 22 at the Hilton Hotel at 5400 Seawall Blvd. The doors open at 7:30 a.m. followed by a Southern buffet breakfast at 8 a.m. The prayer service begins at 9 a.m. Guest speakers will be Pastor Richard Rhoades of First Lutheran, Associate Pastor Chris Waks of Moody Methodist and Pastor Jude Ezuma of Holy Family Parish. A city of Galveston council member will present a proclamation honoring the Ecumenical Prayer Day in Galveston. All men and women of Galveston County are invited and encouraged to attend this event. The cost is $25 per person, all inclusive. Tickets may be purchased by calling Bob Fullen at 409-789-1422 or the parish office at 409-762-9646.
Happy birthdays to Eileen Kennedy, Nancy Remmers, Norma Rubin, Marie Robb, Leslie Malin Stockart, Kim Schoolcraft, Julie Coltzer and Doryn Danner Glenn.
