She’s A little Runaway
JWoww of ‘Jersey Shore’ files for
divorce after 3 years
TOMS RIVER, N.J.
JWoww of “Jersey Shore” has filed for divorce from her husband of less than three years.
The divorce complaint was filed Sept. 12 in Ocean County Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences between JWoww, whose real name is Jenni Farley, and Roger Mathews. The Asbury Park Press reports the 32-year-old Farley is starring in “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” and the spinoff series “Snooki and JWoww.”
The 43-year-old Mathews is a truck driver who has made appearances on the series.
The reality show “Jersey Shore” ran on MTV from 2009 to 2012 and followed the antics of hard-partying people in their 20s living on the New Jersey coast and other locations. The current series reunited the cast members after marriages and parenthood and is in its second season.
We Are not amused
Wanda Sykes’ jokes about Trump lead to heckling, walkouts
RED BANK, N.J.
Over a dozen angry fans walked out or were kicked out of comedian Wanda Sykes’ show in New Jersey for heckling her when she opened with a series of jokes about President Donald Trump.
Sykes began her set at the Count Basie Center for the Arts on Thursday in Red Bank by making fun of how the public appears to be aging more quickly from stress during Trump’s administration. The Asbury Park Press reports some attendees began heckling Sykes, complaining that she was being political.
About a dozen attendees walked out and began to argue with one another and staff in the lobby. Attendees who stayed at the show say that it was enjoyable and that attendees should have expected jokes at the president’s expense.
Theater staff declined to comment.
“What Is and What Should Never Be”
New trial ordered in ‘Stairway to Heaven’ copyright lawsuit
SAN FRANCISCO
A U.S. appeals court on Friday ordered a new trial in a lawsuit accusing Led Zeppelin of copying an obscure 1960s instrumental for the intro to its classic 1971 rock anthem “Stairway to Heaven.”
A federal court jury in Los Angeles two years ago found Led Zeppelin did not steal the famous riff from the song “Taurus” by the band Spirit.
But a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ruled unanimously that the lower court judge provided erroneous jury instructions that misled jurors about copyright law central to the suit. It sent the case back to the court for another trial.
A phone message left with an attorney for Led Zeppelin, Peter Anderson, was not immediately returned.
Michael Skidmore, a trustee for the estate of late Spirit guitarist Randy Wolfe, filed the lawsuit against Led Zeppelin in 2015.
Jurors returned their verdict for Led Zeppelin after a five-day trial at which band members Jimmy Page and Robert Plant testified.
Page says he wrote the music and Plant has claimed the lyrics, saying “Stairway” was an original. In several hours of often-animated and amusing testimony, they described the craft behind one of rock’s best-known songs.
The jury found “Stairway to Heaven” and “Taurus” were not substantially similar, according to the 9th Circuit ruling.
But it also said U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner failed to advise jurors that while individual elements of a song such as its notes or scale may not qualify for copyright protection, a combination of those elements may if it is sufficiently original, 9th Circuit Judge Richard Paez said.
One of the issues that came up at trial was that jurors could only listen to experts’ renditions of the sheet music for “Taurus,” not the recorded version of the song as performed by Spirit.
Steven Weinberg, a copyright lawyer who watched the trial, said the sheet music for “Taurus” wasn’t faithful to the recording, so jurors could not fairly compare the songs. YYY
‘Housewives of Potomac’ star suspended after groping charge
POTOMAC, Md.
Bravo has suspended “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Michael Darby after he was charged with groping a cameraman.
The cameraman said in charging documents that the show was filming in Potomac, Maryland, on Sept. 1 when Darby “grabbed and groped” his backside, WRC-TV in Washington reported . Darby is charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree sexual contact.
In the documents, the cameraman said that “as I turned around (Darby) smiled and gave me a flirtatious look.” He told Darby to stop and then told his supervisor. The cameraman pressed charges three days later.
The 59-year-old Darby is married to Ashley Darby. Both are cast members on the Bravo show that’s filmed in the Washington area.
“Bravo and Truly Original, the production company for ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac,’ have suspended filming with Michael Darby,” the company said in a statement late Saturday.
Truly Original said it had launched an investigation of the incident, adding: “The review is ongoing and we are not able to comment further.”
— Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.