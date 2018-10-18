The American Baptist General Convention of Texas (ABGCT) will begin its 20th annual session with an opening musical/welcome night program and banquet at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at 3003 Ave. M.
“Twenty years ago the late Rev. A. S. Johnson led in the organization of this denominational movement,” said the Rev. Kerry Tillmon, pastor of Galveston’s West Point Baptist, host church for the meeting. “Next week this group will once again gather on the island where we will have moments of memory for our founding president, but beyond that we hope to strengthen and inspire churches and Christians alike to greater service.”
Tillmon also serves as the second president of the ABGCT.
The annual session will be held daily at 9 a.m. Oct. 23 through Oct 25 at West Point.
For details, call 409-762-5642.
League City’s Anchor Point has opened registration for its annual Run for Health. The run will begin at 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 3 at Houston’s Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 18220 Upper Bay Road.
“We are working to end the cycle of poverty, providing true heart connections to orphaned children and troubled youth, walking alongside young families through many programs because no one is beyond hope” said Debbie Simmons, Anchor Point’s founder and CEO. “On race day you won’t want to miss out on the chance to win $300 as the first place prize as well as all the wonderful door prizes.”
Details and registration at http://tiny.cc/run4health2018 or on race day, at the event, until 6:45 a.m.”
Anchor Point’s phone number is 832-632-1221.
Kinneret Hadassah of Clear Lake’s Congregation Shaar Hashalom, will offer its 12th holiday bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 28 at 16020 El Camino Real, Houston.
“We are filled to the brim with local vendors who will present a wide selection of gift and food items for the holidays and other special occasions,” said coordinator Karen Taylor. “Three Brothers baked bread will be ready and waiting for you. And, all proceeds benefit Hadassah, the largest Jewish women’s organization in the U.S. It supports education, health and youth programs.”
For details, call 281-488-5861.
Update: Last Sunday, in the Vatican’s St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis canonized Pope Paul VI and the Salvadoran Archbishop Óscar Romero as a crowd of some 70,000 looked on.
Pope Paul served from 1963 until his death in 1978. Romero was assassinated while conducting Mass in his home church in 1980.
This places both on the official roles of Catholic saints (there are many unofficial saints as well, such as folk saints who are recognized in various regions, but have not gone through the formal process to make the actual Catholic canon list.)
The Catholic Church sees saints, official and unofficial as both intercessors and role models for the faithful.
Events for Faith Focus should be submitted at least two weeks in advance.
