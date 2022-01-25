GALVESTON
Third-graders across Galveston Independent School District stepped into the cafeteria Tuesday to eat food they had grown themselves.
Along with their chicken fingers and cartons of milk, the students picked up cups of fresh salad with crisp carrots, the product of their own labors.
This school year is the first that island school cafeterias have prepared and served greens and vegetables planted, grown and harvested by students as part of the Young Gardeners Program.
The program is geared toward encouraging children to adopt healthy eating, learn where their food comes from and instill interest at a young age in healthy living.
The Young Gardeners Program, a project that’s part of Galveston’s Own Farmers Market, began at Rosenberg Elementary School in 2017 but has since grown to all elementary schools and two middle schools, said Honi Alexander, program director for the Young Gardeners Program.
“When they know that they grew it, they’re more likely to eat it and enjoy it,” Alexander said.
This school year marked the first time the students have participated in a “taste testing” in the cafeteria. Even students who didn’t participate in the garden program got to try the salad.
This particular program was funded by a $50,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for supplies, seeds and materials.
The program is valuable for educating students about where their food comes from, Alexander said. Some students don’t even know carrots have green tops, she said.
“What they see in the supermarket is not what they get in the garden,” Alexander said. “Now, they can go into the store and help their parents shop.”
The students do all the work in the after-school gardening program, Alexander said.
“They’re weeding,” Alexander said. “They’re watering. They’re harvesting. They work with compost.”
Third-grader Edward Mejia wolfed down his salad, doused with some ranch dressing, before touching any of his other food.
The salad was good, he said. He likes being in the gardening program, in part because he gets to be outside, he said.
“We walk a lot,” Mejia said.
After eating his salad, he wanted to keep working in the garden, he said.
“We’ve got the peppers, cabbage, tomatoes, lettuce, beets, radishes,” Mejia said.
Watching the children eat food they’d grown themselves was an accomplishment, said Jennifer Douglas, district director of child nutrition.
It’s especially important for low-income students and those on free- and reduced-cost lunch programs, she said.
Almost 95 percent of Burnett students are considered economically disadvantaged, according to the latest numbers from the Texas Education Agency.
“Unfortunately, low-income families don’t get a lot of opportunities to have fresh vegetables,” Douglas said.
The farmers market has other programs to bring fresh food to the community, she said.
“To come back to the school, it’s full circle,” Douglas said.
Generally, the program focuses on healthy living, which is especially important for children who might not have been introduced to fresh, green foods or healthy recipes, Alexander said.
“When you’re not shown it, how do you even know to ask for it?” Alexander said.
Program leaders also teach students to prepare and cook the vegetables, Alexander said. Some students also take home about a pound of food a week, along with recipes their families can prepare, she said.
The grant will fund the program through the end of the school year, Alexander said. Next year, Alexander hopes to bring the test tasting to other grades, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.