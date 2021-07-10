Stacy Nall, Glen Foster, Joel Schlossman, Vance Gulliksen, Linda Morgan, Kathy Karstedt, Essence Spurlock
The first cruise passengers in more than a year to leave from and return to Galveston disembarked Saturday morning, almost two hours later than planned.
Carnival Vista returned to the Port of Galveston Saturday after completing the line’s first cruise from a U.S. homeport following the industry’s nearly 16-month pause in operations.
“It was amazing,” said Stacy Nall of Kaufman, near Dallas.
She and her husband had been eager to get away and relax, she said.
“It went really smooth, considering everything," Nall said. We already have two more cruises booked.”
As part of its year-round Caribbean sailings from Galveston, Carnival Vista departed July 3 on a seven-day cruise with stops in Mahogany Bay on Isla Roatan, Honduras; Belize City, Belize; and Cozumel, Mexico.
Glen Foster, an entertainer who performed magic shows for the cruise, was one of the first crew members to get off the ship and leave the terminal.
“The audience was fantastic,” he said. “It was safe for being one the first ones out.”
But not everyone agreed with the positive assessments.
“It was horrible,” said Joel Schlossman of Burbank, California. “I feel cheated.”
As a veteran of more than 50 cruises, Schlossman found this cruise by comparison cheapened, he said. His top concern was discovering that not all passengers were vaccinated against COVID-19, he said.
Schlossman went through photos on his cell phone and stopped at one that showed a Carnival sign reading “Don’t got the vax? Grab a mask!”
“I was told 100 percent of passengers would be vaccinated,” Schlossman said. “That’s not the case at all.”
Carnival stayed in contact with passengers about operations and parameters, company representatives said. They told passengers that 95 percent of passengers and 95 percent of crew members would be vaccinated, they said.
“We’re glad our guests on Carnival Vista had a great time,” said Vance Gulliksen, a spokesman for Carnival. “We’ve been very clear that we are following guidelines for a fully vaccinated cruise, defined as having 95 percent of all guests and crew fully vaccinated.”
San Antonio resident Linda Morgan arrived at the terminal at 2501 Harborside about 9 a.m. Saturday for her cruise that would leave at 4 p.m. She also was concerned about vaccinations.
At first, Morgan also thought all passengers would be vaccinated but later heard otherwise. She had her double vaccination shots and wanted other people to have theirs, she said.
“I don’t want to go if the policy is it’s not required of everybody,” she said.
Mostly, though, she was excited about going on the trip.
“It’s wonderful to be cruising again,” Morgan said. "I'll read, and my husband will go to the spa."
Kathy Karstedt of Las Vegas, Nevada, also waited with her luggage to enter the terminal and get onboard the Vista to begin her seven-day cruise through the western Caribbean.
“My husband died in January,” she said. “I’m having a house built. I’m looking for things to do.”
Taking a cruise would be relaxing, Karstedt said. She would enjoy the sunshine, she said as she looked out at the clouds over downtown Galveston.
She has been on cruises before but never out of Galveston. Usually, she leaves out of Tampa, Florida, or Seattle, Washington.
“This was the first one I could get on,” she said.
“I’m vaccinated,” Karstedt said. “If I have to wear my mask, I’ll wear my mask. I have no issue with it. I also have my hand sanitizer.”
Karstedt already booked another cruise out of Galveston in October.
“It’s a bingo cruise,” she said. “I always wanted to do that.”
Saturday was the first time since COVID-19 restrictions paused cruising that a ship would both disembark passengers and then embark new ones from the Port of Galveston, said Essence Spurlock, a parking attendant who works at the terminal for LAZ Parking. The pace will pick up in the coming weeks when two cruise ships will sail out of the harbor on the same day.
“It should be interesting,” Spurlock said. “We’re just dipping our toes in now.”
One interesting thing that happened Saturday was when Morgan’s husband tried to park their vehicle in their prepaid space in the designated lot. The lot attendant there told him there was no room, that he had to leave and that if he didn’t, the police would be called.
He called his wife, who told Spurlock what was happening. Spurlock called a supervisor and resolved the confusion.
“The key to anything is flexibility,” Morgan said. “That’s life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.