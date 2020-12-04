All-District 22-5A volleyball awards 2020
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Ashlyn Svoboda, Friendswood, senior, OH
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Aryn Johnson, Manvel, senior, OH
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Macee Medina, Texas City, senior, L
SETTER OF THE YEAR
Zoe Martinez, Goose Creek Memorial, junior, S
BLOCKER OF THE YEAR
Mary-Kate Preston, Manvel, junior, MB
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Megan Hubbard, Friendswood, sophomore, S
COACH OF THE YEAR
Sarah Paulk, Friendswood
1ST TEAM
Maggie Farmer, Ball High, junior, OH
Naomi Hockless, Baytown Lee, senior, MB
Bailee St. Romain, Baytown Sterling, senior, OH
Alessandra Meoni, Friendswood, senior, RS
Sarah Sitton, Friendswood, junior, MB
Kate Bueche, Friendswood, junior, OH
Taylor Kotlarz, Goose Creek Memorial, senior, OH
Koko Wooley, La Porte, senior, L
Kristen Spruill, Manvel, senior, L
Lyric Jordan, Manvel, sophomore, OH
Hailey Turner, Manvel, senior, OH
Devyn Lewis, Manvel, sophomore, MB
Freedom Stephenson, Santa Fe, senior, L
Kenzie Smith, Santa Fe, junior, OH
Ashlynn Lewis, Texas City, senior, MB
Haley James, Texas City, senior, OH
2ND TEAM
Tanishua Joseph, Baytown Sterling, sophomore, MB
Katy Barger, Baytown Sterling, freshman, OH
Giselle Cantu, Baytown Sterling, junior, L
Anna Lippert, Friendswood, senior, S
Cierra Pesak, Friendswood, sophomore, L
Isabella Thompson, Friendswood, freshman, MB
Sarina Garcia, Goose Creek Memorial, senior, MB
Kaitlynn Herrera, Goose Creek Memorial, senior, OH
Jada Greenidge, La Porte, junior, OH
Kera Arrington, La Porte, freshman, MB
Mya Singleton, Manvel, senior, DS
Jayden Walker, Manvel, sophomore, S
Allison Walton, Santa Fe, junior, S
Veronica Victoria, Texas City, senior, MB
Lexi Colon, Texas City, junior, S
HONORABLE MENTION
Morgan Chaljub, Ball High, senior, OH
Sara Gabriel, Ball High, junior, L
Kari Nance, Ball High, sophomore, MB
Andrea Martinez, Baytown Lee, senior, RS
Nicole Price, Baytown Lee, senior, S
Lalai Williams, Baytown Lee, junior, S
McKenna Barnhill, Baytown Sterling, junior, S
Brooke Benoit, Baytown Sterling, senior, S
Claire Harper, Baytown Sterling, senior, MB
Jordan Norwood, Friendswood, senior, OH
Madison Sandoz, Friendswood, junior, DS
Jadyn Thatcher, Friendswood, senior, OH
Olivia Banks, Goose Creek Memorial, sophomore, RS
Tori Macias, Goose Creek Memorial, junior, L
Christian Stringer, Goose Creek Memorial, sophomore, MB
Bella Ochoa, La Porte, senior, S
Avery Parrish, La Porte, senior, RS
Reagan Talley, La Porte, senior, MB
Emily Altamirano, Manvel, sophomore, DS
Bea Angeles, Manvel, freshman, DS
Morgan Sellers, Manvel, junior, DS
Bethanie Durant, Santa Fe, junior, DS
Emily Hardee, Santa Fe, junior, DS
Dru Hawkins, Santa Fe, junior, OH
Dylayna Allgood-Zornes, Texas City, junior, RS
Jayla Diaz-Medina, Texas City, sophomore, S
Bella Waggoner, Texas City, junior, OH
