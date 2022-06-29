The story of the Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council is literally one of letting nature take its course.
When you hear Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council, you might think FeatherFest — and you would be right. But if that’s all you think about, I invite you to think again.
The council was established after the launch of the island’s first birding festival. In 2003, FeatherFest was a two-day birding-only event and drew 200 participants. Although we hosted two other events, FeatherFest was seen as what the council did.
As the festival grew council leaders harnessed the country’s increased enthusiasm for nature activities and decided the time was right to lead new endeavors.
I was honored to become the council's first executive director 10 years ago, tasked with expanding our community partnerships and our impact. We opened our first office and went to work.
Today, thanks to a dedicated board of directors and joined by a full-time project coordinator, two part-time contractors and an exceptional team of volunteers, the council has an expanded program of work that supports our mission of connecting people with Galveston’s natural environment.
In 2020, the council took the lead in applying for Galveston’s Bird City Texas certification. Galveston is now one of eight municipalities in the state to be named a Bird City. This Audubon Texas and Texas Parks & Wildlife Department certification helps protect birds and their habitats. Research shows that bird-friendly environments increase property values, help control insects and generate tourism dollars.
Last year the council unveiled a 6-foot bronze sculpture of the Eskimo Curlew shorebird in Galveston Island State Park to increase awareness of nature preservation.
FeatherFest is now a four-day birding and nature photography event with a sustained attendance of more than 600 guests from around the country.
Sea Turtle Saturday, now in its 17th year, is the council's sea turtle symposium, which educates the community about how they can help protect sea turtles.
Holiday with the Cranes, in its 13th year, celebrates the Sandhill Cranes wintering on the island’s West End October through February. The two-day experience features winter nature activities and draws more than 100 guests who usually do not identify as birders.
In addition, the council has a Winter Nature Program for residents and visitors, monthly nature walks at the East End Lagoon, and Galveston County Audubon monthly birding presentations and field trips. These free programs provide important connections to Galveston’s natural spaces, inspiring an appreciation and sense of stewardship.
As our relationships have grown along with recognition for our accomplishments, we are being asked to collaborate on additional projects to further our mission on an even larger scale.
Thank you Galveston, our community partners and our generous donors and volunteers for your continuous support and love of the great outdoors.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will host a free Summer Social 6 p.m. July 27 at 1859 Ashton Villa, 2328 Broadway. The island-casual event will feature the council highlights from the past year. Light fare will be served. An RSVP is required: www.GalvestonNatureTourism.org.
