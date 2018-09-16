BOX OFFICE
‘The Predator’
gobbles up
competition
LOS ANGELES
“The Predator” is at the top of the food chain in its first weekend in theaters.
20th Century Fox said Sunday that the film earned an estimated $24 million from more than 4,000 North American theaters.
But with an $88 million production price tag, the Shane Black-directed installment in the 30-year-old franchise will be looking to international receipts to offset the cost. This weekend, it earned $30.7 million from 72 foreign markets, bringing the global total to $54.7 million.
Domestic audiences were largely male (62 percent) and white (45 percent), and underwhelmed, giving the movie a C+ CinemaScore that echoed the tepid critical response.
Starring Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown and Boyd Holbrook, “The Predator” made headlines just weeks before opening when the studio cut a scene that featured an actor who was a registered sex offender. It did not appear to have affected the film’s box office performance.
Second place went to the “Conjuring” spinoff “The Nun,” which added $18.2 million in its second weekend. The horror pic has now grossed over $85 million.
OBITUARY
‘X-Files’ actor
Peter Donat
dead at 90
NEW YORK
Peter Donat, the Canadian actor who played Agent Fox Mulder’s father in “The X-Files” and had roles in TV shows, films and onstage, has died. He was 90.
His son, Caleb, told The Associated Press that his father died Monday from complications of diabetes at his home in Point Reyes Station, California.
Donat also had guest roles on TV shows such as “Murder, She Wrote,” “Hawaii Five-O,” “Hill Street Blues” and “The F.B.I.” He also appeared in the Francis Ford Coppola films “The Godfather Part II” and “Tucker: The Man and His Dream.”
Pierre Collingwood Donat was born on Jan. 20, 1928, in Kentville, Nova Scotia. He changed his first name to Peter while working in the United States.
David Duchovny, who played Agent Mulder, told the New York Times that Donat “had an easy gravitas as a performer and seemed to come from that generation that took the art seriously but not too seriously.”
THERE’S SOMETHING ABOUT PETER
‘Green Book’ wins audience award at Toronto Film Festival
NEW YORK
Peter Farrelly’s crowd-pleasing Deep South road trip movie “Green Book” won the Toronto International Film Festival’s audience award on Sunday, putting it on an envious path to the Oscars.
Toronto’s People’s Choice Award is one of the most closely watched of the fall festival circuit because it often corresponds with awards-season success. In the past decade, every Toronto People’s Choice winner has scored a best-picture nomination at the Academy Awards.
Few pundits pegged “Green Book” as an awards favorite ahead of its world premiere in Toronto. It is, after all, directed by one-half of the sibling duo best known for broad comedies like “There’s Something About Mary” and “Dumb and Dumber.”
But the audience response was rapturous to “Green Book,” which stars Mahershala Ali as a classical pianist on a concert tour of the Deep South in the 1960s. Viggo Mortensen plays the Italian-American bouncer hired to drive him while relying on “The Green Book,” the guide for African-American-friendly hotels and restaurants.
The first runner-up for Toronto’s top prize was Barry Jenkins’ James Baldwin adaptation “If Beale Street Could Talk. The second runner-up was Alfonso Cuarón’s black-and-white neo-realistic drama “Roma.”
Failing to place in the top three, to the surprise of many, was Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born.” His remake of the Hollywood classic, starring Lady Gaga, had been widely considered the audience-award front-runner in Toronto.
Last year’s audience award in Toronto went to last year’s best picture Oscar winner, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”
— Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.