Vaccine outreach at the Galveston County Jail

Brittany Rivers, with the Galveston County Health District, fils a syringe with a COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at the Galveston County Jail on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Health district staff offered vaccines to the staff and to inmates at the jail.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

Houston Methodist Hospital last week suspended 178 employees after they failed to meet a deadline to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Question of the Week is: Should businesses be allowed to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19?

• Yes

• No

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription