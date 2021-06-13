Houston Methodist Hospital last week suspended 178 employees after they failed to meet a deadline to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The Question of the Week is: Should businesses be allowed to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19?
• Yes
• No
