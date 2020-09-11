Galveston County Commissioners should be commended for pushing ahead with creation of a mental health court, despite being denied a state grant to help pay for the program.
The court Monday accepted notice from the Criminal Justice Division of Gov. Greg Abbott’s office that grant funding had been rejected for the 2021 fiscal year.
Commissioners might well have said they’d done their best and then put the project on hold for another year. The context had never been better to justify doing so. The COVID-19 pandemic has everybody worried about money and inclined to cut expenses. It would have been possible to argue that now is not the time to dip into county money to expand services.
Instead, the court at the same meeting approved a $144 million spending budget, which included about $630,000 to pay the full cost of the mental health court out of the county’s own accounts.
The county had requested $341,490 in state grant money to pay salaries of three court employees, as well as for equipment, supplies and drug-testing contracts.
The vote was to approve the whole budget, not just the mental health spending. But the item about funding the court passed without objection.
Commissioners had anticipated the county’s application might be rejected because the state wants to see a record of success before it funds such programs, officials said.
The court will give people charged with felony crimes and also diagnosed with mental illness the chance to avoid jail and conviction by participating in a supervised diversion program.
Participants must adhere to conditions the new court sets, such as attending therapy sessions and submitting to alcohol and drug testing, to receive deferred adjudication.
The program is voluntary and meant to provide arrestees with help they wouldn’t otherwise receive in the county justice system.
As many as 300 people arrested each year might be eligible for the program, and the hope was to divert about 30 through the mental health court each year, officials have said.
With the Monday vote, the court proved it has more than a passing commitment to improving how the county treats mentally ill people who run afoul of the law. In doing so, it acted to address one of the main problems facing communities all over the country.
It has been clear for a long time that encounters between law enforcement and the mentally ill frequently spin off course and result in the sort of deadly encounters that cause civil unrest, undermine the credibility of police and their relationship with communities they serve and undermine public confidence in the whole concept of civil government.
Over many years, government leaders at every level have delegated their responsibility to provide services to the mentally ill to law enforcement. We’ve reached a point at which police departments, sheriff’s officials and the jails they operate are the largest providers of mental health care in some communities. And in some places they are the only such providers.
The Texas Legislature is especially guilty of shifting, mostly through inaction, its responsibility for mental health care to local criminal justice systems.
A Kaiser Family Foundation report found Texas ranks 51st in per capita funding for mental health services, behind even Washington D.C., for example.
“The national average for state spending on mental health services is $109 per capita. Texas shamelessly spends $36,” according to the Kaiser report.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Texas argues we got here through “budget cuts, hospital closures and huge gaps in the mental health workforce” that “have left the system reeling and pushed the problems that result off onto counties and municipalities to bridge the gaps, without state funding help.”
The main burden of providing mental health care now falls to local law enforcement and courts that are often, probably mostly, ill equipped and ill funded to deal with the issue effectively.
One example is the Harris County Jail bills itself as the largest mental health facility in Texas. It’s a safe bet that the Galveston County Jail, and every county jail in Texas, houses more mentally ill people than any of the local health facilities.
That system works well for no one, especially not for the mentally ill and the law enforcement officers forced to manage the consequences, and often face the consequences when this flawed system, predictably, fails.
Nor are the taxpayers well served.
The county’s jail population increased by 11 percent between 2015 and 2016, despite the county’s crime rate decreasing.
The swelling jail population is costing county taxpayers. The sheriff’s office budget increased by 21 percent between 2015 and 2017, outpacing the overall county budget increase of 12 percent in the same period because of increased jail costs.
None of this is news. County officials have for years worried about the growing expense of keeping more and more people locked up at taxpayer expense, as have elected officials all over Texas.
One of the most effective ways to reduce the number of jail inmates is through selective diversion programs such as mental health courts, according to numerous studies of the problem.
Establishing a mental health court in Galveston County won’t solve all the problems or correct all the failures or close all the gaps in the way Texas treats its mentally ill, but it’s a step in the right direction.
Another such step would be for Texas lawmakers when they convene in January to take a good hard look at how badly they have served the state’s mentally ill, its peace officers, courts and local taxpayers and to make amends.
• Michael A. Smith
