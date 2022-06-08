At the recent 2022 International Congress on Integrative Medicine and Health, an interdisciplinary panel of six experts presented on medical cannabis/marijuana therapy: basic physiology, biochemistry, molecular biology of cannabinoids, educational, clinical and medicolegal domains.
I attended to learn more about this field, because my patients, despite Texas’ prohibition against its use, are using this centuries-old remedy for a broad variety of conditions.
Consider these recent cases from my practice:
MM has advanced metastatic breast cancer to her bones, currently on hospice care. She hesitantly confided in me that a couple of puffs of a joint daily helped significantly with her pain management, nausea, appetite and sleep.
“Please don’t put this in my record,” she said.
JJ is a former Texas lawman on chronic opiate therapy. He has moved to a neighboring state where medical marijuana is legal and available. He has substantially reduced his long-term use of opiates for chronic back pain.
KK suffers chronic arthritis pain and from fibromyalgia and is on continuous opiate patch therapy as well as acupuncture and hypnosis. He would like to try CBD oil, but is afraid it might contaminate his urine drug screen and result in his discharge from a pain clinic.
Israeli scientists in the 1990s discovered a network of receptors and cells in our body known as the endocannabinoid system that helps regulate our neurotransmitters. Our bodies make these compounds naturally and they serve multiple vital functions.
Like our endogenous endorphin system of opiate receptors, the endocannabinoid system is a network throughout our body in multiple organs and cells, which accounts for why cannabinoids impact so many conditions from pain, mood, insomnia, cancer, nausea, appetite and others.
Endocannabinoid deficiency is being considered as the cause for a range of poorly characterized and challenging diseases such depression, migraine, ADHD and irritable bowel syndrome.
In his recent book, “Medical Marijuana,” physician Mikhail Kogan, associate professor of Geriatrics and Palliative Care Medicine at George Washington University, describes the evidence-based therapeutic application of medical marijuana.
While cannabis-based therapy is not his first option, Kogan finds it often useful in end-stage or hospice patients, those with chronic and intractable pain not responsive to other therapies. His book gives informative detail on the various routes, dosing, strengths, pharmacology of cannabinoid products and how they can be safely utilized by patients.
I recommend it as a gold mine of usable information by a credible, experienced medical doctor and it is easily readable by the non-healthcare professional.
A major concern is the gap in medical education in this field despite its being legal in 38 states. Medical schools and residency programs have developed little or no formal training in basics on how to answer patient questions, prescribing practices, pharmacology, drug interactions, safety and side effects.
This leaves patients dependent on the advice of questionably qualified budmasters, salesclerks in cannabis shops, and internet promotions.
Contact your state or national political representative to support rescheduling of cannabinoids from non-therapeutic Schedule 1 so they can be better researched and to legislate their use when prescribed by qualified, and eventually well-trained physicians in Texas.
