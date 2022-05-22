Question of the Week: Have you experienced trouble finding housing? May 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Housing vacancies are the lowest they’ve been in 40 years, a sign of a tough market for people trying to buy or rent a new place to live, according to a recent survey from the U.S. Census Bureau.The tight housing market means fewer options for prospective buyers and renters, a reality experts say won’t improve until building supply snarls ease or interests rates rise.Have you experienced trouble finding housing? Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Housing Market Economics Building Industry Vacancy Market Expert Buyer Finding Building × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesYoga therapist charged in shooting death aboard boat in Clear Lake ShoresTwo killed, one wounded in La Marque shootingDickinson woman found dead in trunk had been missing for daysMan shot dead in Texas City suspected in La Marque killingTwo men killed in Sunday shooting in La Marque identifiedMeet Galveston native, Lance Scott WalkerMotorcyclist killed in early morning Texas City crashHitchcock wants to build a new downtown from the ground upPhysician appointed to fill Precinct 4 commission seat in Galveston CountyA cold front nears, rain chances rise and the Tropics heat up CollectionsIsland summer season kicks off with Galveston Island Beach RevuePier 21 is smokin' with 26th annual Yaga's Wild Game and BBQ Cook-offStatue of League City’s namesake dedicatedIn Focus: Astros 2, Rangers 1Inaugural Moto Surf competition held in GalvestonLa Izquierda blends music, surfing during annual festivalGalveston LULAC holds annual Cinco de Mayo FiestaLeague City hosts annual music festival and barbecue cook-offGalveston County Fair & Rodeo continuesIn Focus: Astros 5, Tigers 0 CommentedQuestion of the week: Should Roe v. Wade be overturned? (99) Guest editorial: The Washington Post says pleas prove Jan. 6 was an insurrection (84) Guest editorial: The New York Times argues US is not ready for the end of Roe v. Wade (73) Don't fall for the GOPs deflections in November (59) Guest commentary: Beware of ultra-conservatives bearing bogus polls (58) You can correct all this by voting in November (54) I've lost all faith in Biden to do the right thing (41) Biden's ineptness will ruin our country (36) Physician appointed to fill Precinct 4 commission seat in Galveston County (34) Baby formula shortage has Galveston County parents helping, hunting (31)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.