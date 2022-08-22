County commissioners Monday rescinded County Treasurer Kevin Walsh’s investment duties in an unanimous decision, saying they were seeking better returns.

County Judge Mark Henry and all four commissioners voted unanimously to designate Chief Financial Officer Sergio Cruz and County Auditor Randall Rice as investment officers of Galveston County funds.

José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com

