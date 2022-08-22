County commissioners Monday rescinded County Treasurer Kevin Walsh’s investment duties in an unanimous decision, saying they were seeking better returns.
County Judge Mark Henry and all four commissioners voted unanimously to designate Chief Financial Officer Sergio Cruz and County Auditor Randall Rice as investment officers of Galveston County funds.
Walsh didn't attend the meeting and has no plans to challenge Monday's vote, he said.
“I did not attend the commissioners court because I figured how’d they vote,” Walsh said. “I only have four months left. I won’t be here in January. I think maybe it’s time to let these new people take hold of the reins."
County Auditor Randall Rice hopes the county sees a better return on its investments after rescinding Walsh's duties, he said.
“I’m excited," Rice said. "I think the change will be good for the taxpayers. We can improve the cash flow within the county with our efforts.”
Rice has had investment experience since 2005 overseeing investments in Collin County.
In May, Hank Dugie, a League City councilman, beat Walsh as the Republican primary pick for the position, running on a platform to eliminate the office. Walsh will remain in office until Jan. 1, when Hank Dugie takes office.
The treasurer's office is in a bit of a flux.
A few weeks ago, Walsh lost one of the six members of his staff to another job and at least three others have suggested they might go, he said.
County Commissioners on Aug. 1 approved pay raises to encourage employees to stay on at the treasurer’s office, which some officials wanted to disband, and began exploring whether the elected head of that office could be removed.
County Judge Mark Henry said he was confident removing investment responsibilities from Walsh’s office would get better results from county investments.
“This has to do with Kevin making poor investment choices,” Henry told The Daily News last week.
Henry has accused Walsh of not doing his job, which Walsh has denied.
