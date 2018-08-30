With Labor Day upon us, we’re expecting several hundred thousand people to be on the island this weekend. Fortunately, we have a lot of help from other groups.
The Coastal Zone Management team has cleared paths to the water at the San Luis Pass and at the beach parks to allow first responders to access the beachfront. Our partners in the Galveston Marine Response have been trained and prepared and are staffing extra help.
The County Emergency Response Team will provide valuable support at the San Luis Pass to augment our dedicated lifeguard patrol. And, of course, our dedicated group of Wave Watchers will provide an extra layer of surveillance, help with lost children and be there in many other ways.
Most water-related incidents happen at least partly due to momentary lapses in judgment. People do things when on vacation or out recreating that they would never do in their normal life.
Parents who, no doubt, are normally very attentive to their children lose them repeatedly at our large beach parks. We can have up to 60 lost children in a single day at Stewart Beach alone.
People who are not generally risk-takers swim far from shore and/or pay no attention to warning signs, flags or lifeguard instructions.
All of us get in a different mindset when we’re away from our routine and when we do something fun. We throw caution to the wind and immerse ourselves in the sea and sand and fun. This is good to a point — and that point is the shoreline. Water is not our natural environment. Things can go wrong quickly in the water, so it only takes a momentary lapse of judgment, or seconds of inattention, for things to break bad.
Taking a moment to observe your surroundings at the beach or pool does a lot. Asking someone who is knowledgeable, like a lifeguard, what to watch for before getting wet means that you greatly reduce your chances of an accident.
Before you get wet this weekend, remember to take a minute to be aware of your surroundings and potential risks. You also want to remember the basics like not swimming alone, designating a “Water Watcher,” observing signs and flags, feet first first time, alcohol and water don’t mix, non-swimmers and children should wear lifejackets and take precautions for the heat and sun.
At the beach, it’s very important to avoid swimming in areas where rip currents are likely, like near piers and jetties. These are protected by lifeguards and clearly marked with bilingual, iconic signage.
Choose to swim in areas protected by lifeguards. In beaches guarded by United States Lifesaving Association agencies, like Galveston, your chances of drowning are 1 in 18 million. In fact, the Galveston Island Beach Patrol is certified as an “advanced” agency.
But above all, you are responsible for the safety of both yourself and your family. Lifeguards provide an extra layer of protection in case your safety net lapses temporarily.
Enjoy the Labor Day weekend. You deserve it. See you on the beach!
