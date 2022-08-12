The number of monkeypox cases is rising locally mostly among gay and bisexual men, the county's top public health official said. 

“What we’re seeing around the country — and what we’re starting to see in Galveston County — is primarily men who have sex with men and who have had partners in the last couple weeks with painful skin lesions or a fever and blisters,” Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County Local Health Authority, said.

José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription