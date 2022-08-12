The number of monkeypox cases is rising locally mostly among gay and bisexual men, the county's top public health official said.
“What we’re seeing around the country — and what we’re starting to see in Galveston County — is primarily men who have sex with men and who have had partners in the last couple weeks with painful skin lesions or a fever and blisters,” Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County Local Health Authority, said.
“We need to get the word out to those individuals that you need to be careful.”
Getting that message to the people most at risk supersedes worry about stigmatizing the gay and bisexual community, he said.
“It’s a challenge in how we talk about it," Keiser said. "There are people saying we have to be very careful about stigmatizing the gay community.
"But hearing from physicians who identify as gay and the gay community, they’ve been critical that public health at large has not been explicit enough.
“People are concerned about the stigmas to the gay community, but my experience is that people would just prefer you to be direct.”
People who have HIV are more likely to contract monkeypox but they haven't been getting sicker than people who are not HIV positive, Keiser said.
Although gay and bisexual men have been most at risk, infections can happen among people outside those groups, Keiser warned.
Monkeypox spreads through close contact with an infected animal or through direct contact with skin lesions or bodily fluids or indirect contact with contaminated clothing or linens, according to the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.
“We saw an individual yesterday who has a roommate,"Keiser said. "They don’t have any intimate relationships, but the roommate does the laundry.
“We looked at the lesions and we really think it could be monkeypox. Dirty bed sheets, or dirty clothes can also transfer it as well.”
Asked whether any women in Galveston County have contracted the disease, Keiser responded: “We have seen at least one person that doesn’t fall into the traditional risk group.”
The health district has declined to disclose genders of any of the five possible cases identified in Galveston County, citing fear identifying the infected people.
Monkeypox was discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research. Despite being named “monkeypox,” the source of the disease remains unknown, according to the CDC.
“The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970," according to the CDC.
"Prior to the 2022 outbreak, monkeypox had been reported in people in several African countries. Almost all monkeypox cases in people outside of Africa were linked to international travel to countries where the disease commonly occurs or through imported animals."
The first probable case was announced on July 20 in Galveston County. The unidentified man was an out-of-state resident and it took the CDC weeks to confirm the diagnosis.
“As of now, there are three county residents and two non county residents that we are confident have monkeypox, but we haven’t gotten the final results back yet,” Keiser said. “That being said, we have several other cases where tests have been sent off.”
Monkeypox symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a rash that might look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth and on other parts of the body like hands, feet and chest.
Some people might develop a rash first, followed by other symptoms. Others experience only a rash.
Although blisters, rashes, and skin lesions might be the classic symptom of monkeypox, that doesn’t always mean a person has contracted the viral disease so it’s crucial to test, Keiser said.
“There are other things that can give you blisters,” Keiser said. “We have to see the lesion then basically break the blister and rub it really hard with a swab. Once we get that swab, we have to send it to a lab in Houston.”
The Houston Health Department Laboratory Response Network will conduct a screening test, he said. If the lab deems the sample test to be presumptively positive, it sends the sample to the CDC to perform a more specific test to determine whether it is indeed monkeypox, Keiser said.
The county already has received a shipment of vaccine and expects to receive another next week, Keiser said. The vaccines are being reserved for high risk groups and those who come in close contact with the infected, such as medical staff, he said.
The vaccines are effective almost immediately, but require a booster to work long term, Keiser said.
“If we can vaccinate you within the first four days of exposure, that will prevent you from getting monkeypox in about 85 percent of the cases.” Keiser said.
“Fortunately, we know how to run a mass vaccine campaign now.”
As of Friday, there were 815 cases of monkeypox in Texas; 11,177 cases nationwide.
