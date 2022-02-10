Since 1976, the United States of America has celebrated Black History Month by recognizing the myriad achievements by African Americans in our country.
When President Gerald Ford decreed Black History Month as a national observance in 1976 during America’s bicentennial year, as well as the 50th anniversary of the first iteration of Black History Week created by Carter G. Woodson in 1926, it provided our country an opportunity to embrace a race of people with a sense of honor.
Black History Month was birthed from “Negro History Week” founded by Woodson in 1926. The celebration was created to bring attention to and celebrate the accomplishments of African Americans. As an homage to Frederick Douglass’ birthday on Feb. 14 and Abraham Lincoln’s birthday on Feb. 12, Woodson chose the second week in February as the initial week to celebrate.
It wasn’t until the mid-1960s, when Black Americans and others were fighting for equal rights during the civil rights movement, however, that colleges and universities across the country transformed the week into a Black History Month on their campuses.
Flash forward 46 years, and it’s a safe bet that there’s a whole lot of Black history that can not only be shared during the designated month of February.
This year’s theme is Black Health and Wellness, which is important as it relates to the global pandemic, as well as many other health issues and medical challenges of this time in history.
To that end, the Galveston Independent School District is gearing up for its inaugural Black History Month Health and Wellness Fair set for noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 21 in the parking lot in front of the district’s Scott building, 4116 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston.
The public is invited to go out and learn about health and wellness, said Johanna Murton, who’s one of the organizers of the event.
Black History Month traditionally highlights the many contributions Blacks have made in America, which have been intricately woven into the fabric of the country. But it’s also a time to reflect on the trials and tribulations that African Americans have had to endure and, some may say, still experience day in and day out.
So, in addition to recognizing the accomplishments of Martin Luther King Jr., Shirley Chisolm, Barbara Jordan, George Washington Carver, Harriet Tubman, Kamala Harris, Henrietta Lacks, Oprah Winfrey and former President Barack Obama, we in Galveston County should include locals such as Jack Johnson, Norris Wright Cuney, Jessie McGuire Dent, Charles Brown, Barry White, Frederick C. Tillis, L. A. Morgan, and Drs. Elicia Williams-King and Annette Jenkins — just to name a few.
We could go on and on about the impact of African Americans in Galveston County on not only our communities — but the world. There’s so much more that can be told and heard, and all we have to do is visit local places like The Juneteenth Legacy Project Gallery at the Nia Cultural Center’s Juneteenth Legacy Headquarters on the corner of 22nd and Strand streets in Galveston; the African American Museum at 3427 Sealy Ave. in Galveston; and the African American Cultural Park on the corner of Fourth Street and Third Avenue South in Texas City.
You also can check out The 1867 Settlement Historic District on Bell Drive in Texas City, as well as various historical markers throughout the county commemorating and recognizing African Americans.
Black History Month gives us all an opportunity to go beyond what we’ve been taught in our history books. But it also brings forth unity and helps us to celebrate diversity and understand the importance of the stories of Black men and women who helped to make a difference in our world and our lives.
• Angela Wilson
