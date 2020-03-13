LEAGUE CITY
A man described as an “active shooter” was taken into custody on Friday evening after being shot by League City Police Department officers, authorities said.
Few details were immediately released about the incident, which took place from about 8:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of Texas Avenue and Hewitt Street, an area of city east of Interstate 45 and north of Hometown Heroes Park.
The man was the only person injured during the incident, officials said. No police officers or other people were reported injured.
Police at 8:50 p.m. issued an alert through social media warning city residents of an active shooter near the area and urging people to stay away. The scene was reported secured at 9:15 p.m.
The alleged shooter was transported to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake. His condition was not available on Friday evening.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said. Such outside investigations are typical in officer-involved shootings.
