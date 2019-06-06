Fans of old-time TV westerns or even of Dudley Do-Right, the cartoon Canadian mounted policeman, can appreciate just how important a horse was to frontier folk. The legal penalties for horse theft were not as dramatic as popular literature has it, but vigilantes did desire to hang such offenders, illustrating the high value 19th century Texans placed on horses.
Some still do.
That’s because a horse is a horse, of course, until you add faith, friends and encouragement.
SoleAna Stables at 19200 McKay Road in Alvin is our case in point for just what happens when you create this mixture.
Sasha Camacho, who co-founded the 501c3 charity with her husband Andrew, explained.
“As a parent of a child with special needs you are always looking for ways to help your child become the best version of themselves,” she said. “At the age of five our daughter Solana started riding horses. We saw not only how much she loved it but we saw her get stronger. Her confidence grew as did her compassion for animals.”
As the Camacho couple sees it, God not only made people, He also makes “horse people.”
“A little over 5 years ago, my husband Andy felt the Lord put SoleAna Stables on his heart,” Camacho continued. “Andrew and I were not horse people. Neither of us grew up on a farm and I wasn’t your typical little girl that wanted a pony for her birthday. So the thought of creating this program was daunting to say the least. We are definitely an excellent example of how the Lord picks the unlikeliest of people to accomplish his purposes.”
Today, there are some 30 special needs families benefiting from their growing ministry.
Brenda Saldivar is one of them. Her daughter is non-verbal, but SoleAna is the reason that when she now sees a horse on TV, she knows it is her therapy horse, Diego.
“Being here is therapeutic for both the child and the parents,” Saldivar said. “It was like second nature when she first met the horses. I cannot tell you when it happened, but suddenly she got it. It has been fun for her from then on. Seeing your child thrive is priceless.”
For Cindy Coker’s daughter, who suffers from both anxiety and hyperactivity, one answer heaven has provided is Buck.
“When it’s time to go to the stables, my daughter tells me, ‘Let’s go see my horse, Buck. “He is beautiful and he got bullied by the other horses, just like I did at school.’ She is happiest when grooming and watering Buck. It is not work to her; it is an expression of her love.”
We don’t need to remind native Texans that riding a good horse incorporates a full-body workout at no extra charge, but the spiritual aspect may be news to many.
“We all want to make a difference, but most of us are scared to take that leap of faith,” Sasha Camacho said. “We don’t want to fail--to put our heart and soul into something, only to fall short. Now, when I see our riders during their lessons and the faces of their parents as their child does something for the first time: There is joy, there is love, but more than anything there is hope. Isn’t that what we all want? It has been a blessing.”
For details,visit soleanastables.org or call 713-436-6625.
Next week in Our Faith: What’s behind the colorful Vacation Bible School signs you’re beginning to see in church yards around the county.
