Editor’s note: “In Other Words” is a compilation excerpted from reader comments posted on galvnews.com. These are excerpts of comments that were sometimes longer than appearing here. The editors have attempted to maintain the original context.
News item: County report on missing $500,000 expected soon (Oct. 5)
No individual will be blamed, no individual will be punished, no individual will be held accountable for the loss. The “system” will be held accountable for all to see and everyone involved will be quite happy to turn and point at the “system” as being the cause. I hope I’m wrong, but ...
David Schuler
The only “deep dive” needed would have been by the sheriff’s department to determine if the person who did this was a co-conspirator in the theft, or just the stupidest person on Earth. And, if stupidity is the answer (doubtful) then it would surely have shown itself in everything else the idiot has done, wouldn’t it?
Miceal O’Laochdha
News item: Hidden Lakes residents concerned about stray bullets (Oct. 5)
The reason people are complaining now is because during the past year these homes were built directly in line with the range. A lot more than one complaint has been filed with League City Police Department, according to residents who live in this community. Why League City zoned this area residential is the real question here.
Christopher Nelson
One wonders why anyone would buy a home without checking the surrounding area, but after Harvey I suppose a lot of what would normally be basic rules of due diligence have had to be modified. I feel bad for anyone buying someone else’s problem without realizing it.
George Croix
News item: Barnacles block flow of water in city’s drainage systems (Oct. 4)
To the city of Galveston: Duh! I cannot believe that they are just now discovering that marine growth forms inside drainage pipes.
Robert Braeking
It’s called maintenance. The city has neglected it for 30 years.
Wendy Millo
Add me to the list of people surprised that nobody has checked before now. All of us on the coast have noted the growth of marine life on piers, groins, bulkheads, etc. There’s every reason to expect it to build up in drainage systems, as well. Kudos to whomever decided it was time to take a look.
Steve Fouga
