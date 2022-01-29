Mardi Gras season kicks off in Texas City By STUART VILLANUEVA The Daily News Stuart Villanueva Photojournalist Author email Jan 29, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 14 Linda Smigen tosses beads while riding in the Mainland Mardi Gras Parade in Texas City on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2022. STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News A large fleur-de-lis adorns a float at the Mainland Mardi Gras Parade in Texas City on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2022. STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News A child carries beads while watching the Mainland Mardi Gras Parade pass in Texas City on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2022. STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News Layla Garza prepares to toss a string of beads while riding in the Mainland Mardi Gras Parade in Texas City on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2022. STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News Bobby Mauricio, 5 months, checks out his new beads at the Mainland Mardi Gras Parade in Texas City on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2022. STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News Linda Smigen tosses beads while riding in the Mainland Mardi Gras Parade in Texas City on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2022. STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News Veronica Brown waves from her decorated Jeep while driving in the Mainland Mardi Gras Parade in Texas City on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2022. STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News LaRue McKenzie and his compatriots toss beads from a float at the Mainland Mardi Gras Parade in Texas City on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2022. STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News Elizabeth Groh holds her daughter Braylee Jackson, 1, up to watch the Mainland Mardi Gras Parade in Texas City on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2022. STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News A drummer in the Texas City High School band marches in the Mainland Mardi Gras Parade in Texas City on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2022. STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News Mardi Gras colors adorn a float at the Mainland Mardi Gras Parade in Texas City on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2022. STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News Charlotte Brookover decorates a float before the Mainland Mardi Gras Parade in Texas City on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2022. STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News Ivory Beck holds beads aloft while riding her motorcycle in the Mainland Mardi Gras Parade in Texas City on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2022. STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News Angel Hartsfield decorates her float before the Mainland Mardi Gras Parade in Texas City on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2022. STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mardi Gras season got underway in Texas City Saturday with the 12th Annual Mainland Mardi Gras Parade. The annual event, hosted by the Rotary Club of Texas City, drew colorfully dressed revelers bedecked with beads, musicians and numerous floats.The festivities will continue Feb. 5 with a gala at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City. Stuart Villanueva: 409 683-5336; stuart.villanueva@galvnews.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Texas City Mardi Gras Festivity Season Reveler Musician Gala Stuart Villanueva Photojournalist Stuart joined The Daily News in 2014. Author email Follow Stuart Villanueva Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesFertitta's bigger Boardwalk arrives in GalvestonBayou Vista mourns death of restaurant owner killed in shootingPolice investigating two separate shootings in Texas CityUpdate: Missing League City teen found and is safe, police sayGetting his kicks: Dickinson High School senior turning heads with footwear artYour mask might no longer be good enough for Galveston County's biggest hospitalGalveston man used coffin to smuggle people over border, feds sayMan charged in Galveston shooting; retaliation named as possible motiveVictim of Texas City gas station shooting identifiedRoad rage might have led to fatal Texas City shooting, police said CollectionsPhotos of the Year 2021In Focus: Titans 28, Texans 25 CommentedJan. 6 should join the dates that live in infamy (110) Republicans aren't the ones killing democracies (85) Vaccination rates in Galveston County 'hit a wall' as testing demand grows (81) According to my faith, we should obey our leaders (77) Guest commentary: Both sides must stop pushing politics in our classrooms (74) Look elsewhere for the truth about Jan. 6 (63) We'll be voting Democrats out starting in November (58) COVID is out of control because of leadership in US (49) Massive and mild: Omicron's surge looks different than earlier COVID waves in Galveston County (47) Can a few conservatives find just a little courage? (41)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.