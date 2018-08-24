Carroll and Andrea Sunseri celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary a month early when their family and some friends joined them at Secrets the Vine Cancun. Taking advantage of the many amenities the all-inclusive resort had to offer were children Carolyn Sunseri, Stephanie and Patrick Doyle and grandchildren Allie, Shannon, Thomas and Andrew, as well as Allie’s fiancé Patrick Ryan.
Others who joined the Sunseris included Neil and Linda Nathan, Neil was one of their groomsmen, Patricia Pieri Collins, a junior bridesmaid, Tony and Margaret Scofelia, Ann Scofelia and Cindy Ridens, Rick and Susan Walker Benson, Able and Mary Longoria, Bill and Leigh Stubbs, Ted Shook and Karen Flowers, Peggy Hipple, Tracy Elliott McCarley and Haley McCarley, Lawrence and Terry Estes, Richard and Kathy Rush, Jolyn and Russell Scheirman and Robert and Sally Kline. A seaside dinner was hosted by Carroll and Andrea with all the ladies receiving flowered wreaths to wear and the gentlemen were given hand-rolled cigars with a picture of the couple from 55 years ago on the cigar bands. Thomas and Shannon Doyle treated the guests with a song and Bill Stubbs read a wonderful tribute, provided by his parents, Steve and Ann, who couldn’t make the trip. Toasts flowed and after the dinner party everyone enjoyed the music and dancing at the one of the special night clubs on the property. The Sunseris will conclude their summer of celebration with a trip to Las Vegas for their actual wedding anniversary at the end of August.
Holy Family Parish is proud to sponsor the third annual Ecumenical Prayer Breakfast to be held on Saturday, Sept. 22 at the Hilton Hotel at 5400 Seawall Blvd. The doors open at 7:30 a.m. followed by a southern buffet breakfast at 8 a.m. The prayer service begins at 9 a.m. Guest speakers are Pastor Richard Rhoades of First Lutheran, Associate Pastor Chris Waks of Moody Methodist and Pastor Jude Ezuma of Holy Family Parish. A city of Galveston council member will present a proclamation for Ecumenical Prayer Day in Galveston. All men, women of Galveston County are invited and encouraged to attend this event. The cost is $25 per person, all inclusive. Tickets may be purchased by calling Bob Fullen at 409-789-1422 or the parish office at 409-762-9646. Holy Family Parish would like to extend an invitation to all churches to encourage their members to come and join us for this special day.
Happy Birthday to D'Lisa Killebrew, Helen Cordray, Sabrina Smith Owens, Tanya Vaquez, Cookie Fabain, Allison Little Schoenvogel, Dona Hamilton Creson and Terri Sireno Burchfield and Divadahling J. Roy Hall.
