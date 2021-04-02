TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland continues to expand, last week approving a deal with Friendswood attorney and developer Jerome Karam to lease more than 30,000 square feet at the former Palais Royal store in Mainland City Centre for a cosmetology and lifelong learning programs.
The public community college, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City, will move those programs from a building on campus to space that once housed a Palais Royal store at Mainland City Centre, formerly Mall of the Mainland, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, said Diane Burkett, executive director of marketing and public affairs.
The move will allow the college to provide more classes in hairdressing, barbering and lifelong learning programs for students wanting niche skills, including gardening and jewelry design, Burkett said.
The college will open the facility in August, she said.
Warren Nichols, president of the college, said he was looking forward to the having the operation for the fall semester. The move allows the college to expand its cosmetology programs and offer more lifelong learning programs to the community, he said.
The Palais Royal space is the second the college will lease from Karam. In 2020, Karam leased a 27,570-square-foot space in League City to the college for its north county campus. The facility, 1411 W Main St., was formerly League City United Methodist Church.
Karam continues to work with College of the Mainland because he believes in Nichols' vision for the institution, he said. Karam and his company, JMK5, are proud to be aligned with the college, he said.
“I’m honored to play a small part in their success and growth,” Karam said. “JMK5 wants to play a larger role with the College of the Mainland.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.