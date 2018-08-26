The Dallas Morning News. Aug. 18, 2018.
The current president of the United States governs a little, shall we say, differently. So we weren’t quite sure how to take his initial floating of the idea of creating a sixth branch of the military to handle out-of-this-world threats.
But since Donald Trump has continued to talk (or tweet) about creating a Space Force, we thought it was worth weighing in with a few thoughts of our own.
For starters, we’re strong supporters of our military. Those who don our nation’s uniform deserve our respect and support as they seek to preserve the safety and security of our country. And with that in mind, we wonder what value there would be in creating a new branch of the U.S. military.
But then the Air Force already has an organization to support military use of satellites, rockets and cyberwarfare operations and track space junk, and many of the military’s top brass say the nation doesn’t need a separate new force. In other words, we already have a constellation of agencies and a military branch focused on the key problems.
Former astronaut Mark Kelly put it well in a tweet: “What’s next, we move submarines to the 7th branch and call it the ‘under-the-sea force’?”
At bottom, our objection is with creating a bloated organization with an ill-defined purpose that will expend billions of dollars to justify its existence. That won’t make us safer, and unlike the moonshot in the 1960s, it’s unlikely to inspire the nation to both compete with a dangerous foe while also shooting for the stars.
But if there is a real point in all of this talk about a space force, it is that there are security risks high above the earth. For example, Russia and China have restructured their aerospace and military forces to pose a threat to communications satellites. So even as we doubt the seriousness of the very idea of a space force, we can wish the president was doing more to encourage Americans to think seriously about the challenges of space.
•••
Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Aug. 17, 2018.
One of the best things about North Texas students returning to school this week will be the food.
We have a lot of hungry, low-income children living among us. In the Fort Worth school district alone, 77 percent of students come from low-income homes and qualify for free or reduced-priced meals. According to the Texas Education Agency, that’s more than 66,000 children.
The healthy, filling breakfasts and lunches they’ll be served as this semester begins are for some the only real nutrition they receive all day.
So, imagine the horror that gripped state Rep. Diego Bernal when he began touring the schools in his San Antonio district, and watched as the lunch hour ended and packaged, untouched food was gathered up and tossed in the trash.
Fresh fruits and vegetables; unopened cartons of cereal; bottles of water or juice; packaged granola bars, and other food was gathered up, and thrown out. Or, in some cases, collected and sent to outside nonprofits.
“It was the most shocking and immoral inefficiency I’d ever heard of,” Bernal told this Editorial Board. “So you can give food away to someone else, but not to your own hungry kids.”
The reason we’re telling you this story is that Bernal turned his shock into action and last year spearheaded legislation that allows Texas schools to redistribute the untouched food to its students during the school day or to take home at night.
We don’t know if our North Texas districts are aware of this law and taking advantage of it, but we think this is an easy-to-implement, low-cost way to further help our kids. Allowing nutritious food to be dumped while children go hungry is just plain wrong.
Bernal learned the problem was with a U.S. Department of Agriculture regulation that required schools only serve food during defined meal times. Non-perishable leftovers could be donated to nonprofits like food banks, but quite often they were just thrown out.
So Bernal reasoned — why not create nonprofits within schools and allow the food to stay with the children. The law that passed in 2017 allows that.
The San Antonio ISD Bernal represents was an early adopter of what’s become known as the School Pantry Program. Jenny Arredondo, the district’s executive director of school nutrition, says the district has pantries on 10 campuses and is adding more. She’s contacted weekly by other districts that want to get started.
“There are many ways to take advantage of this program. You can start out very basic,” she says.
Schools need to identify staff or district volunteers to oversee the pantry. They must ensure they comply with local health and safety regulations for storing the food.
Some districts have refrigerators for preserving milk, or they keep it on ice for kids to have at the end of the day. Others limit the foods they offer to water, granola bars and fruit.
“Even if it’s just a snack, our breads contain 51 percent whole grains, and that’s more nutritious than what they’d normally have,” said Arredondo.
Arredondo and Bernal are now on a mission to encourage other districts to redistribute available food instead of throwing it out.
Both will take part in a free webinar presented by Salud America on Aug. 28. The Texas Education Agency also has guidelines on its website.
We know school districts are frantic as the fall semester gets under way and they address all of the hiccups that come with teachers and students settling into their classrooms and schedules.
As districts make their to-do lists, however, we’d like to see them investigate the creation of school pantries. How could you justify throwing or giving away healthy food when there are so many children who need it?
Welcome to the discussion.
