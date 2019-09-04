Picture the ideal modern urban minister. Someone equipped to go into the roughest parts of town and meet any need.
Is the image you just formed one of a hulking figure in fatigues with a stern expression? Or perhaps a cartoon version of an unsmiling Chuck Norris?
The truth, as illustrated by Galveston Urban Ministries (GUM), is far different as we’ll see.
Wife, mother of eight, home school teacher and GUM volunteer, Traci Winkler of Friendswood explained.
“I first heard about Galveston Urban Ministries about eight years ago,” she said. “My older boys joined a group of people from our church, Trinity Fellowship, and spent a week in the summer serving with GUM. They came home with such amazing stories that I decided that I would try to join them the next year.”
From prosperous Friendswood to a poorer part of Galveston is the kind of transition that could challenge the comfortable, but Winkler was willing to serve, though uncertain how she could help.
“I wasn’t sure what to expect and didn’t know if I had much to offer,” she said. “I quickly realized, however, that a willing heart was all that was needed. My younger kids and I had so much fun playing with and loving on the kids and that is how it all started. Each year as summer rolled around my kids would start asking, ‘When are we going to GUM?’”
In print, painting fences or faces, playing basketball with inner-city kids or offering good news to those who have many troubles may not sound like much, but Jesus said that even just offering a cup of water in his name with worthy of his notice.
“Over the years, I have come to understand just what a unique ministry GUM is and what a blessing it is to be able to be a part of it,” Winkler added. “The staff are amazing and truly are an example of Christ’s love in action. I have heard that the community where GUM serves has such a bad reputation that pizza places won’t deliver there. I find this so surprising. To me it is just like any other community, full of people who need the love of Jesus in their life.”
Student Jack Henderson has been helping out here since he was in middle school.
“Volunteering with GUM has really opened my eyes to how much God can do when we just say ‘yes,’” he said. “I’ve been working with GUM for five years now. This year our group got to serve in their Back to School store. One of the cool things we did was write an individual prayer card for each kid and the parent that signed them up.”
Henderson has every excuse not to show up and he looks nothing like the imaginary urban minister we conjured above. He has a significant disability, weighs under 100 pounds and is a busy junior in high school now, but he’s still active at GUM.
“I promise I’m not your ideal work project candidate.” he said. “But I know God can use me regardless of what I can do, because really, none of us can do anything without him.”
Cristi Kitchen, fresh from a difficult divorce, arrived on the island five years ago and first experienced GUM from the other side.
“That was a rough year: I was stressed about having the ability to purchase Christmas gifts for my two children and pay my monthly bills,” she recalled. “I was given the contact information for the GUM store from my church pastor. That year I was given the opportunity to purchase gifts and still pay my bills thanks to the GUM Christmas Store. That feeling of accomplishment and ability to overcome a hurdle was a great way to end the year. Their store is a blessing to so many families every year and growing, thanks to the many donations from churches, families and businesses in the area. Little did I know what God had planned for GUM to teach me.”
Her heavy work schedule seemed to rule out every time slot the non-profit had available to help, but she persevered, creating a new volunteer position: office building cleaner.
“This gave me the opportunity to involve my children and live by example on how we could serve others in our community,” Kitchen said. “As a mother this is one of the most important gifts I could teach my children. It is so easy to say, ‘Oh, I have no time,’ but when it is something God places on our heart he helps you make the time.”
Kellianne Murphy is the director of operations for the ministry. Our Faith asked what she looks for in a volunteer.
“Someone who is enthusiastic, committed and dependable,” Murphy said. “We have a small staff and many opportunities, so someone interested in growing their leadership skills would be very happy and fulfilled here. We also encourage volunteers looking to develop their skillsets. Volunteers are the lifeblood of everything we do here at GUM. If you are looking for a hands on way to positively impact the Galveston community, consider volunteering with us. From teaching kids to read to rebuilding homes, we have a variety of volunteer options to fit everyone. Whether you're a college student, retiree, or a stay at home parent we would love to partner with you.
Next week in Our Faith: A historic island church turns 50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.