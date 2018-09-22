TEXAS CITY
Sarah Urbani was working her second part-time job at a liquor store this week when Texas City building officials showed up at her apartment complex. They needed a resident to sign a document stating her family still lived there, a property the city contends is neither safe nor legal to occupy.
The city wanted all the residents out as soon as possible, but Urbani, who lives at Texas City Apartments with her three teenage children, didn’t have anywhere else to go, she said.
“If it was just me, I wouldn’t care,” Urbani, 39, said, adding that her son had to sign the document because she was at work. “But I’ve got kids. I’ve got to explain this to them? It’s not something a 16-year-old kid should have to deal with, but I don’t want to leave work to lose another little piece of a job for nothing.”
“I don’t have the funds to get out and move,” she said. “I get $750 a month for disability and I lost my main job in the process of all this.”
It’s a situation that a majority of the residents at the apartment complex, 802 Ninth Ave., north of downtown, have been caught in since the facility lost its certificate of occupancy earlier this month. The complex’s owners are tied up in a legal battle with the city to try and get it back.
The city, which isn’t providing much detail about the situation because of the ongoing litigation, considers the apartment unlivable. Rotten walls, leaky gas connections and sagging floors are creating health and fire hazards, Fire Marshal Dennis Harris said in an interview Thursday before stating he couldn’t comment further.
“The electrical service needs to be redone,” Harris said. “The walls are too thin. Many units don’t have smoke detectors. Right now, it’s our position that it’s not safe to be occupied.”
Apartment management, however, suspects something more devious is afoot, said Wendy Seghers, who co-owns the property through a company called Cossatot Partners LLC. She, along with her Texas City-based attorney, Cris Rasco, said officials have targeted the apartment complex because it’s in the middle of the city’s 6th Street Revitalization District.
The complex, built in the 1970s, is grandfathered status so it isn’t governed by current building codes. That doesn’t sit well with the city, which has specific rules for businesses in the new district, Rasco said.
“They regulate all those buildings all the way down to what kind of paint you can use,” Rasco said. “The city is doing some good things, but this building doesn’t look how the city wants it to so they’re holding my client’s feet to the fire.”
If a judge decides the city can revoke the certificate of occupancy permanently, the owners are out of luck, Rasco said. There’s no way they can bring the building into compliance with current codes.
“It’s an illegal taking of property,” he said. “The city didn’t follow due process rules; they yanked the certificate of occupancy in the same week they went out there and they’re not giving my client any opportunity to cure the defects.”
George Fuller, community development director for the city, denied that assertion, adding he can’t comment because of the litigation and “everything we say is used against us.”
Russell Plackemeier, city attorney for Texas City, wasn’t available for comment.
An appeal hearing with the Texas City Board of Adjustment is scheduled for Tuesday.
Meanwhile, some residents of the complex were able to find new places to live with the help of $250 rental vouchers from the Salvation Army.
Urbani, for instance, found a new apartment on Friday afternoon for herself and her children.
“I was so afraid,” she said. “I’m blessed that I found a place; it’s so surreal that I actually found anything. I can’t even breathe.”
But others, like Bethel McCloud, haven’t left yet.
“I just got out of the hospital two months ago and I’ve looked for a place but it takes money to even look, and that’s something I don’t have,” he said, adding that even though Texas City Apartments is in poor condition, it’s home to him.
“When you ain’t got nowhere else to go, a hole in the ground will beat nothing.”
(1) comment
That place is a roach-infested cesspool.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.