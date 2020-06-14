Police chiefs from Galveston, League City, Texas City, La Marque, Hitchcock and Dickinson, as well as Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset and District Attorney Jack Roady met last week and fielded questions and comments from more than 100 county residents concerning police reform.
The gathering came as protesters around the country are calling for changes in police conduct and oversight in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.
The Question of the Week is: WHAT KINDS OF CHANGES WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE HAPPEN WHEN IT COMES TO POLICE POLICIES?
• None. I think officers should be free to use the means they deem to be best to take control of a situation.
• Chokeholds should be banned, but other than that not much needs to change.
• There needs to be better psychological screening before someone is accepted into police training.
• Police training needs to include more about cultural sensitivity and recognizing and combating racism within individual officers, departments and society, even if that means “defunding” the police and funneling more money into such training.
• There needs to be better relationship building and engagement between police departments and the communities they serve to help create a sense of understanding and respect.
Vote now, and look for the responses online and in the print edition on June 23.
Want to do more than click a box? Or choose more than one response?
Respond in a letter to the editor. Send your thoughts — 100 words or fewer, please — to letters@galvnews.com with "Question of the Week" in the subject line. Feel free to attach a headshot, as well, and be sure to include your phone number for verification; we won't publish the number.
