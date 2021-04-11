GALVESTON
Doug Rea, 56, has been riding bicycles since he was 3. But knee problems in 2018 caused him to rely on a mobility scooter. Consequently, Rea stopped riding his 21-speed Trek bike.
Rea and his wife heard about electric bikes, or bikes with battery-powered motors to handle propulsion, and wanted try them. They went to Zipp E Bikes, 2311 Mechanic St. #110, and rented two of the bikes. Rea was sold.
“That one ride did it,” he said. “It was like a drug. People become addicted to it.”
Rea said he felt like a kid again. He now owns two electric bikes, and his wife and daughter each have one.
Electric bikes have grown in popularity in Galveston as more locals use them to exercise, rehabilitate or as a form of transportation. But e-bike users must know bike laws to avoid potential fines and to be safe.
Pedego Electric Bikes, 728 Seawall Blvd. Suite B, sold about seven bikes within a week during spring break, which was the most the owners have done since they opened the store in July 2020, co-owner Miguel Ortiz said. They normally sell about four per month, he said.
Pedego’s grand opening event on March 28 helped expose more locals to electric bikes, co-owner Gina Ortiz said. Locals love them and often rent them on weekends when the weather is nice, she said.
Electric bike sales in the United States grew by 145 percent in 2020 compared to 2019, according to the market research firm NPD Group.
Galveston County has at least four places to rent or buy electric bikes and most are in Galveston. Wal-Mart also sells electric bikes.
Many locals use electric bikes to rehabilitate from injuries, said James Chapoy, bike mechanic at Zipp E Bikes on Mechanic Street. Anybody of any age — even people with physical limitations — can ride an electric bike, he said.
“You can see the youth and rejuvenation in people when they ride electric bikes,” he said. “They don’t have to think about how far they're going or working against the wind.”
Most electric bikes have pedal assist, which makes it easier to pedal. Others have pedal assist and a throttle, which is a lever on the handlebars that gives riders a quick boost of acceleration.
Some Galvestonians are using electric bikes as their primary form of transportation, Chapoy said. Riders can double their riding distance range with electric bikes, he said.
Respondents of a 2018 North American survey of electric-bicycle owners by the National Institute for Transportation and Communities said they used their electric bikes for about 35 percent of their weekly trips. Electric bikes were the most common primary mode for commuting to work and for school and recreation trips, the survey reported.
It’s important electric bike riders learn local bike laws, Chapoy said. Bicycle riders must obey the instructions of official traffic control signals, signs and other devices applicable to vehicles unless otherwise directed by a police officer, according to the Galveston Code of Ordinances on bicycles.
In addition to the white light required by the Texas Transportation Code, locals may not operate a bicycle at nighttime unless the bicycle is equipped with a lamp that emits a red light visible from a distance of 500 feet to the rear of the bicycle.
Whenever a bicycle rider is upon a sidewalk, the bike rider must yield the right-of-way to any pedestrian or user of the sidewalk or public pathway, according the ordinance.
A violation of the chapter on bicycles in the Galveston Code of Ordinances is a class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $500.
