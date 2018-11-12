WIZARDS 117, MAGIC 109
WASHINGTON
John Wall had 25 points and 10 assists, Bradley Beal added 21 points and the Wizards won consecutive games for the first time this season, beating the Orlando Magic 117-109 on Monday night.
Pelicans 126 Raptors 110
TORONTO
Anthony Davis had 25 points and a season-high 20 rebounds, Moore scored a season-high 30 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat Toronto 126-110 on Monday night, snapping the Raptors’ six-game winning streak.
76ers 124, Heat 114
MIAMI
Joel Embiid scored 35 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, JJ Redick added 25 points and the Philadelphia 76ers added to Miami’s early-season struggles by topping the Heat 124-114 on Monday night.
T-WOLVES 120, NETS 113
MINNEAPOLIS
Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and a season-high 21 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Brooklyn Nets 120-113 on Monday after finally trading Jimmy Butler.
MAVERICKS 103, BULLS 98
CHICAGO
Harrison Barnes scored a season-high 23 points and the Dallas Mavericks overcame a sluggish performance by prized rookie Luka Doncic to beat the Chicago Bulls 103-98 Monday night.
Thunder 118, Suns 101
OKLAHOMA CITY
Paul George matched his season high with 32 points and went 6 of 10 from 3-point range, Dennis Schroder added 20 points and nine assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Phoenix Suns 118-101 on Monday night.
Jazz 96, Grizzlies 88
MEMPHIS, Tenn.
Joe Ingles scored 19 points, Rudy Gobert added 15 points and 16 rebounds and the Utah Jazz won their third straight, 96-88 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.
— Associated Press
