It’s time to stop putting power over patriotism
Just before the Civil War, John Brown attempted to incite insurrection and was hanged. On Jan. 6, Trump did incite an insurrection that cost lives, injuries and destruction to our Capitol.
After weeks of setting it up with his lies and encouraging his followers to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue and “fight like hell,” it all culminated in a full-blown assault on the Capitol building and Congress as the election was challenged again.
Still, he was given a “free pass” by Senate Grand Old Party members with the exception of seven brave Republicans who believed in doing the right thing and voted to hold Trump accountable for his actions.
I wonder how these 43 Republicans would’ve voted if the source of incitement had been a Democrat. The Senate found Bill Clinton guilty of a far less crime than what Trump committed — and yet only seven brave Republicans voted to hold Trump accountable.
They’re now in danger of being censured by their fellow Republicans and even asked to resign from the Republican Party because they stood up for right and the American people.
It’s time to get back to being Americans instead of choosing to win no matter the cost.
L. Davied Bond
Bacliff
Ted Cruz should just learn how to say ‘no’
Sen. Ted Cruz made more than one mistake. When most of his constituents were struggling with no heat and no water, he should’ve had the courage to tell his daughter “no.” Most parents know how to do that when they need to.
He should’ve asked his family to stay in Texas, as most Texans were having to do.
It’s said that sacrifice is good for the soul. Maybe it would’ve been good for him and his family as well.
Robert Bowen
League City
Why is there so little concern for West Enders?
I enjoyed the article about Marie Robb (“Councilwoman claims West End neglected during storm,” The Daily News, Feb. 23). I’ve owned property for 11 years and have lived here since May. I’ve been surprised at how little support we get from the city with all of the taxes we pay.
It’s refreshing to have a city council member so active in our issues. The mayor doesn’t seem to know we exist. We received little information from the city after Sunday. The COVID vaccination program doesn’t exist here. Why is there so little concern?
Harold Babin
Galveston
Editor’s note: Neither Galveston nor any other city in the county is operating a COVID-19 vaccine program.
If you have lingering pain, ask for an MRI
I was recently diagnosed with cervical neck and spinal stenosis. I had been going to an orthopedic clinic for around two years with pain in my legs, feet, arms and hands. They took X-rays and thought that was sufficient enough to diagnose and treat me.
Unfortunately, the conditions began worsening, and I trusted that they were doing everything possible to assist me. It finally got so bad I decided to get a second opinion. At that time, I was asked by another physician if I had done an MRI. I said no. Immediately, I got three different MRIs on lumbar spine, cervical neck and thoracic mid-back.
It was determined that I was suffering from stenosis, which is a narrowed canal and decompression of the nerves. I then had surgery on my neck first to remove the disk and perform a bone graft with plate. Now I’m about to undergo a second surgery to perform a laminectomy to remove the disk in my lumbar spine and add a bone graft.
I cannot express enough how important an MRI is and can make a difference in your diagnosis and treatment.
Terry Segura
Bacliff
It’s Little League time in Galveston County
Little and Lassie leagues throughout Galveston County are now registering. With the virus, closed schools and our winter wonderland, children are eager to get out and participate in America’s game.
Look for the leagues in your area. Civic organizations, churches, businesses and individuals that can donate to ensure that as many children as possible can play ball are asked to do so.
And yes, my check is in the mail to Gerri Gillard of West Isle Little League in Galveston.
Foster Spurlock
Galveston
Galveston leaders did a fine job during freeze crisis
“Success has many fathers; failure is an orphan,” my mentor taught me. He also taught me to focus on success, not failure.
I would like to commend our mayor and our city manager and his staff for their timely communication and their tireless effort for an expedient recovery.
The mayor was spectacular representing our city on national television. I received numerous calls from around the nation telling me how eloquent and gracious he was.
We live on the West End and, yes, the power failed and, yes, the water failed, and we were without water for four days. A major problem with water distribution on the West End was the failure of two pumps at the MUD annexed by the city in the early 2000s.
The city manager’s staff was able to provide a temporary fix to deliver water around the two failed pumps and get us online within hours of everyone else.
The distribution of water is a city utility; but the city has no control over electric power distribution. I suspect if we were still an unincorporated part of the county and not the city I would still be without water.
Thank you to the city of Galveston.
Marty Fluke
Galveston
Thanks to everyone for going above and beyond
I think it’s worth a nod for a big thank you to H-E-B for going above and beyond to its customers.
Not just us in Galveston County, but in Houston and Austin, and how they’ve been calm and carried on with a plentiful supply of water. They even told shoppers when their power went out to take the groceries in their carts for free as they were having to close the store in an Austin-area location. They’re just an outstanding organization and know how to utilize their planning skills.
And, a big thank you to all the mom-and-pop handyman neighbors helping neighbors here on the island.
Our good friend and neighbors, Joe and Sharon O’Connor Simmons, were in St. Louis for her father-in-law’s funeral. Before leaving that Saturday, they went to the local Home Depot and brought back plumbing supplies in their van for about a dozen neighbors here in Galveston. This was definitely above and beyond.
Honi Knowles
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.