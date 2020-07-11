SUNDAY, JULY 12• Sports roundup: Sports editor James LaCombe shares his thoughts on a topic in the wide world of sports.
• Guest commentary: “Binding arbitration is an excellent remedy,” by Robert W. Nuzum, Galveston.
• Question of the Week: How do you feel about the reopening of schools?
• Reel it in: Capt. Joe Kent talks fishing in his daily Reel Report.
MONDAY, JULY 13• Sports roundup: Columnist Keenan Betz ponders if it actually is worth it for sports to return at the high school, collegiate and professional levels —especially if they might have to shut down again.
• Island Screen Time: “First Cow” isn’t a first choice film with wide appeal, but it contains some smart choices and unique perspectives.
• Reel it in: Capt. Joe Kent talks fishing in his daily Reel Report.
