Editor’s note: “In Other Words” is a compilation excerpted from reader comments posted on galvnews.com. These are excerpts of comments that were sometimes longer than appearing here. The editors have attempted to maintain the original context.
News item: Beto O’Rourke draws crowd of more than 1,300 (Sept. 24)
It appears that his supporters are 75 percent-plus women. Sadly, he’s not running for a spot in a movie, but a spot to determine the course of this country.
Randy Chapman
So you’re saying that women support Beto because they’re attracted to him? Why would you think that? It is so sexist.
Lesley Nicholes
He’s so “Kennedyesque.” Can you explain what that even means if not for his looks? Men are called shallow but we never voted Raquel Welch for president.
Carlos Ponce
News item: Mainland cities consider subterranean solution to flooding (Sept. 28)
This tunnel and the Ike Dike address two very different flooding scenarios. We will have trouble affording one of these solutions, much less both of them. Do we defend against storm surge or massive rainfall?
Gary Scoggin
Let’s do some math. A 45 feet diameter tunnel ten miles long contains 80.2 million cubic feet. If it were pumped dry, it could store rain water — at least the first 80 million gallons worth. One inch of rain in League City (52 square miles) represents 123 million cubic feet of water, so just one inch will fill the tunnel and then some. Now, have it rain 52 inches as per Harvey or Claudette and you have to deal with 6.4 billion cubic feet of water. That’s 80 tunnels worth, at $1 billion each. It’s easy to not understand the true magnitude of the flooding problem.
David Schuler
News item: Isle authority plans to build public housing on mainland (Sept. 30)
This is a good plan. Hope it goes through. When Elizabeth Beeton was on the Galveston City Council she recommended some of the houses be built on the mainland. She was called a racist and every minority group opposed her. Now that reality has set in. Maybe they will be more agreeable. I hope so. It makes sense.
Jarvis Buckley
News item: Colorful turtles to soon pop up all around island (Sep. 28)
That is a wonderful idea. Some towns in Texas have these artistic horses or mustangs all over, why not have turtles on the island and raise awareness.
Susan Gorrell
I think it’s a great idea too … as long as they are maintained.
Kelly Naschke
