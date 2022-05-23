Does your company have a happiness officer?
The idea might inspire some scoffs, but the title is real and seems to have spread with the COVID-19 virus, which has inarguably swung the pendulum in employer-labor relations.
“It’s hard to quantify how many companies have chief happiness officers, but thousands of workers now identify as such on LinkedIn — 65 percent more than two years ago, according to the social-media network,” Callum Borchers wrote in a May 12 Wall Street Journal article titled: “Confessions of Your Company’s Chief Happiness Officer.”
Borchers went on to give us an idea of what a CHO might do.
“This month’s duties for Erika Conklin, CHO of a digital marketing startup, included procuring beer and Jet Skis for a company retreat.”
On the short list of good things the pandemic has brought us is people have slowed down, reassessed their lives and careers, decided there was more to life than work and have made demands accordingly. Such paradigm shifts in the working world happen after wars and other global shakeups.
Lately, there has been much hand-wringing about the Great Resignation and employers are desperate to attract and keep talent, doing everything from organizing parties to picking up the tabs for workers’ vacations. But there are signs the pendulum might have swung a little too far.
For some, it’s no longer enough for a company to offer good pay, benefits and opportunities to grow. Now they must manage happiness. True, happy employees generally are productive employees. But which comes first, happiness or productivity? skeptics ask.
Companies that put employee happiness above all else are setting up unrealistic expectations and themselves on the path to failure.
Consider the conundrum of appeasing employees who want, and increasingly demand, to work from home but don’t want to feel excluded from office society. Middle managers — the most chronically overworked and underappreciated members of most organizations — apparently are expected to fix that.
In such cases, the work-from-home perk is derived from a sense of entitlement that likely will never be satisfied.
In other words, there’s no making some employees happy. All that’s accomplished is giving harried managers one more thing to worry about, such as whether someone is feeling excluded from chats around the water cooler or from the round of doughnuts a generous employee gifted to the office.
Future Forum, Slack’s consortium researching the future of work, recently surveyed 10,000 knowledge workers worldwide to ask what mattered to them most in a job. “Flexibility is very important to people,” according to a September 2021 BBC report in which Brian Elliott, vice-president at Slack and executive leader of Future Forum said: “In terms of a benefit and a perk, after compensation it’s the second-most important thing in our research results.”
Offering flexibility makes sense. What doesn’t make a lot of sense is this: Managers also will need training to ensure virtual employees don’t become second-class workers in the organization, Andrew Brodsky, assistant professor of management at the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas, told The Daily News.
“Employees that a manager sees more tend to be more likely to get rewards, tend to be more likely to get promoted, tend to have a stronger relationship with their manager,” Brodsky said.
Neglected in all this workplace navel-gazing are the people who suit up and show up either because their jobs can’t be done from home or because they actually do like their workplaces. Imagine that. Do people who choose to go into the office get extra perks?
And how far do companies need to go to ensure happiness, beyond safe and steady work? Is this obsession with employee happiness good for the company? Some experts think it’s not.
“If we believe work is where we will find happiness, we might, in some cases, start to mistake our boss for a surrogate spouse or parent,” André Spicer and Carl Cederström wrote in a 2015 article in Harvard Business Review.
In her study of a media company, Susanne Ekmann found those who expected work to make them happy often become emotionally needy. They wanted their managers to provide them with a steady stream of recognition and emotional reassurance. And when not receiving the expected emotional response (which was often), these employees felt neglected and started overreacting, according to the Harvard Business Review.
Before employers send in the clowns, they should consider this from Deena Fox in a pre-pandemic article for Fast Company that still rings true: “Guaranteeing your employees happiness will result in an ongoing uphill battle. There will always be individuals in the organization who are unhappy, no matter what the company provides in terms of perks and benefits.
“To create a great workplace environment, you need to make a simple paradigm shift. Stop trying so hard to make your employees happy, and focus on their satisfaction instead.”
That means giving the opportunity to grow and develop, giving consistent feedback and fostering a sense of belonging.
Although many surveys have shown the majority of workers prefer remote and hybrid work structures, most managers still believe in-person work is best, according to a Fortune Magazine article last month.
There’s nothing wrong with trying to make and keep employees happy. Flexibility always is key to good management. But ultimately, companies need to make workplace arrangements that benefit them, too, or no one’s going to be happy.
• Laura Elder
