FRIENDSWOOD
Three years ago, when Caden Fischer, 17, decided to build Friendswood’s first dog park for his Eagle Scout project, he didn’t even have a dog.
Much has changed for the Friendswood High School student in the intervening years. He adopted a mutt named Mocha a little more than a year ago and is thinking about colleges.
But through it all, Fischer’s commitment to the city’s first dog park remained, from raising publicity to showing up at Friendswood’s civic events to solicit donations for the project.
“I really liked the idea of leaving something behind with which I could be identified,” he said. “I could point to it and say, ‘I built that.’”
That passion project, Friendswood’s PetSafe Dog Park, is officially open to the public.
The 1.6 acres in Old City Park, at the intersection of Merriewood Drive and Briarmeadow Avenue, features space for small and big dogs, a sidewalk around the park, a 6-foot fence to prevent dogs from escaping, pet waste stations, trees, shade structures, benches and a splash pad, Fischer said.
The park cost more than $75,000 to build, most of that raised through donations, Fischer said.
“We wanted it all to be professionally done, instead of scouts just contributing their volunteer efforts,” Fischer said. “We wanted to make sure it would be here for awhile.”
Fischer raised more than $28,000 just in individual donations for the project and received several larger donations, such as a $25,000 grant from Tennessee-based pets products PetSafe, for which the park is named, Fischer said.
Though plans for Friendswood’s first dog park took off once Fischer decided on it, a dog park has been in the works for several years. In 2013, the city set aside $12,500 for a dog park and formed a committee to develop the project.
Dog parks have been growing in popularity across the nation for several years. The country’s 100 largest cities had about 774 dog parks in 2018, an increase of about 308 since 2009, according to a report by The Trust for Public Land. Dog parks are among the fastest-growing park amenities in the country.
