I had the pleasure of talking with Frank Macaluso, 91, and his wife, Joan, 81, on the beginnings of Oktoberfest from their point of view.
In the year that it began, Frank and Joan were with first spouses and not together at the time, but friends at church. Back in 1981, the YU Club, which was for young married couples at First Lutheran Church, decided to do an Oktoberfest.
The walk down memory lane was fun and engaging and made the best part of my day. I have only been a part of First Lutheran for about five years, and even I have recognized the names of Schaper, Ceccacci, Bell, Maser, Wedemeyer, Kobarg, Ahern, Reed and Ekelund.
To see the younger versions of Sherry Black, Vera Danner and Lois Walker as Frank shared some pictures with me was a treat. Frank also shared with me one of his most treasured photos, his first wife, Joan, and his current wife, Joan, as they worked a booth together at one of the first Oktoberfests held.
To imagine that the festival that was started in 1981 with 10 cases of beer, sausage on a stick, and recorded music in the courtyard has become what it is today is amazing.
Joan spoke of the phone tree for potato salad. As she explained to me, people in charge of the potato salad would call around asking the ladies for a donation in pounds of German potato salad using the same recipe. The same happened with sauerkraut and red cabbage.
Frank and Joan both had big smiles on their faces as they spoke about the year 1985 when Phyllis Ahern brought her famous bread pudding with bourbon sauce.
Many of us research our heritage and family trees. Hearing these stories, for me, was like learning about family members. Yes, First Lutheran is a church, but beyond that we are a family. Just like families we might not always agree, but when it comes to Island Oktoberfest, we come together to make things happen every year.
Frank and Joan would eventually lose their spouses and after several years of being single would turn their friendship into the marriage they have today. Island Oktoberfest has grown into a large community event that is part of Galveston’s fun fall events.
I always tell everyone that October is my favorite month in Galveston. It starts with the Shrimp Festival, Greek Festival, then ARToberFest, then Oktoberfest and ends with Lone Star Rally.
I have the honor of serving on the Oktoberfest Board with Barbara Sanderson, James Gainer, Cathy Carter and Sandy McReynolds, and calling First Lutheran my family.
This year, we are celebrating our 40th annual Island Oktoberfest on Friday and Saturday, so I hope that everyone will come out and celebrate with me and my church family.
On Sunday, everyone is also invited to our Polka Worship service to come and have a fun worship service with the First Lutheran Family.
