This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Selina Kyle and Mariposa!
Say a big hello to Selina Kyle (A030163) is a spayed three month old domestic short hair brown tabby. She is the definition of “cute”, perky, playful, silly and full of kitten antics. She likes to show off her pretty striped coat, make biscuits and flirt. Her mama, Rosanna, taught her good manners that she may remember when she grows up a wee bit. Selina Kyle isn’t sure if she wants to be a Super Hero, acrobat or someone’s pampered lap kitty. The pampered part is sounding good to her. After Selina Kyle is done romping, she would like to sit with her favorite people and read comic books or watch movies. Come meet Selina Kyle soon.
Meet Mariposa (A029698) who is a 1 year and 4 month old labrador mix. This beautiful spayed female is always waiting for her favorite volunteers to take her out to the play area so that she can enjoy all the wonderful smells and get a tan. She loves the puppy pool and loves to run to show you how fast she can go. Are you ready for a jogging partner? Come on in and meet Mariposa.
Are you missing excitement in your life? Come visit Selina Kyle and Mariposa at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center!
Selina Kyle and Mariposa will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Sept 6th — Saturday Sept 10th, 2022. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.
