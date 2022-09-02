This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Selina Kyle and Mariposa!

Say a big hello to Selina Kyle (A030163) is a spayed three month old domestic short hair brown tabby. She is the definition of “cute”, perky, playful, silly and full of kitten antics. She likes to show off her pretty striped coat, make biscuits and flirt. Her mama, Rosanna, taught her good manners that she may remember when she grows up a wee bit. Selina Kyle isn’t sure if she wants to be a Super Hero, acrobat or someone’s pampered lap kitty. The pampered part is sounding good to her. After Selina Kyle is done romping, she would like to sit with her favorite people and read comic books or watch movies. Come meet Selina Kyle soon.

