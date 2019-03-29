IT DIDN’T LAST?!?
Nicolas Cage files for annulment 4 days after Vegas wedding
LAS VEGAS
Nicolas Cage has filed for an annulment four days after getting married in Las Vegas.
A court record shows Cage asked for the annulment Wednesday citing reasons that included being too drunk to understand his actions when he married girlfriend Erika Koike.
Cage, whose real name is Nicolas Kim Coppola, says he and Koike drank “to the point of intoxication” before the wedding Saturday.
The 55-year-old Cage argues he wasn’t aware of Koike’s “relationship with another person.”
This is the fourth marriage of the Oscar-winning actor. He was previously married to former waitress Alike Kim, singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley and actress Patricia Arquette.
COURT
Woman with YouTube channel pleads not guilty to abusing kids
PHOENIX
An Arizona woman who had a popular YouTube channel featuring children pleaded not guilty Friday to charges she abused some of her seven adopted children by pepper-spraying them, striking them with a clothes hanger and making them take ice baths.
Pinal County Attorney’s spokeswoman Christy Wilcox said Machelle Hobson remained in custody on $200,000 bond after entering her plea on 24 counts of child abuse, five counts of kidnapping and one count of aggravated assault. A pre-trial conference was set for May 1.
Hobson is accused of using pepper spray on a child’s genitals, applying a lighter or stun gun to a victim’s genitals, arm or other body parts, and causing them to suffer malnourishment.
Authorities have previously said Hobson locked up the children in a closet for days without food, water or access to a bathroom.
YouTube has since terminated Hobson’s channel, which featured skits about children stealing cookies or a boy with superpowers, after determining the channel violated its guidelines.
Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer said after Friday’s hearing that investigators had found a 2018 tax record that showed Hobson earned about $300,000 last year and prosecutors have since frozen her bank accounts.
“We believe they were mostly the ill-gotten gains of an illegal enterprise, of child abuse,” Volkmer said of Hobson’s accounts.
“This is an ongoing case with tons of information. Obviously with her being involved with YouTube she videotaped a lot,” said the prosecutor. “There’s a lot of video, a lot of information that we don’t normally have in a case.”
Police have said the children were taken out of school so they could keep filming the video series and hadn’t been back for years.
Hobson’s biological daughter, who is an adult, alerted police of the abuse, prompting officers to visit Hobson’s home in the city of Maricopa, about 35 miles south of Phoenix.
YYYYYYY
George Clooney calls for boycott of hotels over anti-gay law
LOS ANGELES
George Clooney is calling for the boycott of nine hotels in the U.S. and Europe with ties to the sultan of Brunei, which next month will implement Islamic criminal laws to punish gay sex by stoning offenders to death.
The Hollywood actor wrote Thursday in Deadline Hollywood: “Are we really going to help fund the murder of innocent citizens?”
He writes that you can’t shame “murderous regimes,” but you can shame “the banks, the financiers and the institutions that do business with them.”
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah rules the oil-rich monarchy with full executive authority, and the hotels are owned by the Brunei Investment Agency. An email seeking comment was sent to the agency Friday.
The hotels are The Dorchester and Coworth Park in the U.K.; Beverly Hills Hotel and Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles; Le Meurice and Hotel Plaza Athenee in Paris; Hotel Eden in Rome; and Hotel Principe di Savoia in Milan.
The new laws take effect April 3.
— Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.