The Mexican olive tree in Priscilla Files’ front yard looks sad, she said. The leaves were brown and droopy a few days after the winter storm but now they’re almost black.
Files, a certified arborist, said she was “cautiously optimistic” about the tree’s survival and hopes it will be OK. But for now, she’ll just let it die back, water it and wait, which is what everyone should do, she said.
As county residents and officials dealt with the various facets of the aftermath of last week’s cold weather crisis, local arborists and other experts worried about the flora and explained how to care for temperature-traumatized trees, palms and plants.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR
Both trees and palm trees, which are actually a type of grass, were hit hard by the recent winter storm, said Files, who also is the executive director of the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy, 2228 Broadway. But live oaks, the most prevalent trees on the island, will be fine, she said. Most magnolias, sycamores and pines also will be OK, she said.
Files is most concerned about the citrus trees and the remaining Norfolk island pines, she said. The 2018 freeze in Galveston killed many of the Norfolk pines but not all of them, she said. Even citrus trees likely will do better than the Norfolk pines, Files said.
More palms are lost to cold damage than any other factor, including insects, diseases or salt damage, according to Galveston County Master Gardeners. Galveston County, however, has many cold-hardy palms able to tolerate cold temperatures, including the Canary Island date palm, the Texas sabal palm and the Mexican fan palm, according to the gardeners.
The dwarf date palm and queen palm are more susceptible to cold weather damage; damage occurs at 25 degrees for queen palms and 30 degrees for dwarf dates, the gardeners report. Temperatures fell as low as 13 degrees in Galveston County during the recent freeze, according to the National Weather Service.
Other less cold-hardy palms that are widely available in the county are the foxtail, fishtail, cardboard, majesty and areca palms, according to the gardeners.
Those palms might have suffered more damage, Files said. But micro-climate effects also determine how badly the colder temperatures impact the palms, she said. Cold wind might damage tall palms more than short ones, for example, or the front yard of a house might be warmer than the backyard, she said.
Damaged palms have collapsed leaves that look broken and are turning brown or dusty green and the leaves don’t have a graceful arch, Files said. A damaged tree usually has mushy stems, dried tips and seeping sap, she said.
A palm is dead if the top is no longer growing, and a tree might be dead if it doesn’t leaf out again, she said.
“The best thing anyone can do now is wait,” Files said. Patience will help local residents assess whether their trees are alive or dead, she said.
CUT THE CUTTING
It’s best not to trim cold-burdened trees, palms and plants now because it could make them more susceptible to pests and diseases and wound them, Files said.
“It’s a huge trauma that we, plants and animals have been through,” said Files, referring to the recent winter storm. “Cutting live plants can bring them more stress.”
Premature pruning also might remove healthy plant material like leaves that help plants get nutrients from the sun, said Susan Roth, certified arborist, Master Gardner and owner of Susie’s Garden Service in Galveston.
Pruning could take away tissue that helps plants recover from being damaged by freezing temperatures and spread diseases from plant to plant if the cutting equipment isn’t sterilized properly, Roth said. Locals can sterilize plant equipment with rubbing alcohol or antiseptics such as Lysol, she said.
Cutting a plant could also require it to use more of its stored energy to grow back limbs and damaged leaves, Files said. Cold temperatures can damage plants because the water in their tissue freezes, which expands and bursts plant cells, Files said. Consequently, the leaves go limp and can’t photosynthesize, she added.
If the leaves are brown or have no new growth by May or June, the plant probably is dead, she said.
HAVE A LITTLE FAITH
Plants are dehydrated from the cold temperatures and need water now, Roth said. It’s also important not to use fertilizers with salt, which could further dehydrate plants she said, advising liquid organic fertilizers are best if plant enthusiasts choose to use fertilizers.
MicroLife products are the best fertilizers to help most trees and plants recover from freezing temperatures, said Peggy Cornelius, owner of Tom’s Thumb Nursery and Landscaping, 2014 45th St. in Galveston. But for palms, it’s best to put copper powder in the center of the palms to help them recover, she said.
The use of fertilizer, however, might stimulate new growth, which is susceptible to cold injury, according to the Galveston Tree Committee. It’s better to fertilize cold-stressed plants once they resume growth in the spring, according to the committee.
If another cold snap happens, dead foliage like leaves and banana twigs can help protect the rest of the plant from cold temperature damages and aid the plant in a quicker recovery, according to the committee. It’s best to keep dead foliage until March, the committee reports.
When considering future plantings, gardeners should take note of which ones survived this freeze and also choose plants that are native to the Gulf Coast and Texas, she said.
But patience still is the best course of action for now, Files said.
“Hang back and put a little faith in your plants,” she said. “A lot of our plants are stronger than we think they are.”
