College of the Mainland’s decision to open a new, larger campus in League City is a benefit for the institution and people living in the northern part of the county.
The new campus in League City, expected to be completed by August, will be a revenue generator for the college, an important educational asset for north county high school students and a recruiting tool for future enrollees.
The new facility at 1411 W. Main St., formerly a school attached to League City United Methodist Church, will replace the college’s existing North County Learning Center when its lease expires in August. The church has been leased by a new congregation, said owner and Galveston County developer Jerome Karam, who negotiated the lease for the school with College of the Mainland.
Karam’s company, JMK5 Holdings, will complete and absorb the cost of renovations on the building in exchange for a long-term lease, Karam said.
League City leaders have long expressed the need and desire for a college campus in the north part of the county, but that would have required redistricting with the state because the city is not in the college’s taxing district.
College of the Mainland’s service district, which is larger than its taxing district, covers all of mainland Galveston County including League City, Friendswood and Kemah.
The new satellite campus will help fulfill the college’s obligation, according to the Texas Legislature, to provide useful and meaningful education programs to all areas of the college’s service district, college spokesman Bob Wright said.
Many dual enrollment high school students from north county schools have been commuting to the Texas City campus where classrooms are at capacity during peak hours, Wright said.
“Without this new facility, we would not be able to provide dual enrollment classes to Clear Creek Independent School District,” Wright said. Nearly 41 percent of the college’s student population and almost 63 percent of its dual credit enrollment comes from north Galveston County, he said.
“The loss of those students would greatly jeopardize the college’s revenue stream,” Wright said.
Keeping north county dual enrollment students in College of the Mainland facilities also will enhance the college’s opportunity for recruiting those students to the college when they graduate high school, Karam said.
Turnaround on the lease and plans for renovation have moved quickly since College of the Mainland first expressed interest in the location this fall and brought executives and board members to League City to tour the building, Karam said.
No bond funds or property tax revenues will be used in the building renovation, Karam and Wright said. All expenses for the new facility, including lease, utilities and personnel, will be funded through tuition and fees brought in at the League City site, Wright said. Because League City falls outside the taxing district for College of the Mainland, students in that part of the county pay higher tuition and fees.
“The new facility will be a revenue generator due to the enrollment in the north Galveston County area,” Wright said. “Profit from this initiative will greatly expand services and programs on the main campus in Texas City that support the college’s taxing district of Texas City, La Marque, Dickinson, Santa Fe and Hitchcock.”
Construction will begin on the building immediately after the new year with one part scheduled to be completed in April and the remaining part by August, with room to expand in the future if enrollment demands more space.
This was a good move and the parties involved, the college, the city and Karam, deserve congratulations for getting it done.
• Michael A. Smith
