Local school districts helped support Galveston County residents during and after the winter storm by opening warming centers, distributing water and meals to families and washing laundry for students who had no other means to do so.
Galveston Independent School District’s Family and Community Engagement program partnered with the University of Texas Medical Branch and the Galveston County Food Bank to distribute food Friday, said Jesica Medellin, director of the district’s Texas After School Centers on Education.
“We filled a need,” Medellin said. “At a time when grocery stores were empty, we were able to get food into people’s hands.”
The group served 384 households and assisted 1,592 people with the distribution, Medellin said. The district also partnered with St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St. in Galveston, to provide clothes and diapers for families and with Little Red Box Grocery, 905 43rd St., to deliver lunch boxes to families, she said.
Texas City Independent School District prepared and delivered 250 meals on Feb. 16 to senior citizens who had been without power and hot food for two days, said Melissa Tortorici, director of communications for the school district.
The school district also had delivered water to staff members’ homes and provided laundry assistance to families who needed their clothes washed, Tortorici said. More than 500 people benefited from the district’s assistance, she added.
The district, like others, helped hundreds of people as it dealt with problems of its own. The power was out and pipes burst at several campuses, Tortorici said. But the district still provided a warming center at Blocker Middle School, 1800 Ninth Ave. N., for three days.
Santa Fe Independent School District opened a warming center for a day at its high school, assistant Superintendent Patti Hanssard said.
Friendswood Independent School District opened the cafeteria and gym of Friendswood High School, 702 Greenbriar Drive, to the community as warming centers for families, said Dayna Owen, director of communications and public relations.
The district also helped locals with FISD Cares, an organization that helps residents with many problems including food, living expenses and child care, Owen said.
“The Friendswood Community sticks together,” said Thad Roher, superintendent of Friendswood Independent School District. “Just like during Harvey, a year of COVID and now the Great Freeze of 2021, we will get through it together because that is who we are.”
