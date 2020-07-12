With the fall semester looming, authorities from the president to individual school district leaders are trying to figure how, when and even if schools should re-open.
The Question of the Week is: HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT REOPENING SCHOOLS?
• We should follow President Trump's recommendations to fully open all schools.
• We should open all schools according to CDC guidelines for coronavirus precautions, including a mix of in-class and virtual learning, staggered days, etc.
• We should open schools but give parents the option to home school.
• States should have the final say.
• Individual school districts should have the final say.
Vote now, and look for the responses in the print edition on July 21.
Want to do more than click a box? Or choose more than one response?
Respond in a letter to the editor. Send your thoughts — 100 words or fewer, please — to letters@galvnews.com with "Question of the Week" in the subject line. Feel free to attach a headshot, as well, and be sure to include your phone number for verification; we won't publish the number.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.