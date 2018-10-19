Are you Really Rich Today?
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1B
DES MOINES, Iowa
The Mega Millions jackpot soared to an estimated $1 billion Friday night, as the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. lottery history gets even bigger.
Lottery officials increased the grand prize just hours ahead of the Friday night drawing. The prize climbed from $970 million.
Although the jackpot keeps increasing, the odds of winning remain stuck at a miserable one in 302.5 million.
The prize has grown so large because no one has hit the jackpot since July 24, when a group in California won $543 million.
The $1 billion prize refers to the annuity option. Most winners opt for cash, which for Friday night’s drawing would be $565 million.
Officials say that if there isn’t a winner, the prize for Tuesday night’s drawing would be $1.6 billion, tying the largest U.S. lottery prize.
Hot Rock
12-pound lunar meteorite sells for more than $600K
BOSTON
A 12-pound chunk of the moon that fell to the Earth as a lunar meteorite has been sold at auction for more than $600,000.
Boston-based RR Auction announced Friday the $612,500 winning bid for the meteorite, composed of six fragments that fit together like a puzzle, came from a representative working with the Tam Chuc Pagoda complex in Ha Nam Province, Vietnam.
RR predicted it would get $500,000 at auction.
The meteorite was found last year in a remote area of Mauritania in northwest Africa.
It is considered one of the most significant lunar meteorites ever found because of its large size and because it has “partial fusion crust” caused by the tremendous heat that sears the rock as it falls to Earth.
‘Bad Girl’
Philly songwriter wins $44M in suit over Usher song
PHILADELPHIA
A Philadelphia songwriter who claims he was cut out of profits and credit from song that was recorded by R&B star Usher has been awarded more than $44 million in damages in a suit that targeted the track’s other co-writers.
A jury last week awarded the sum to Daniel Marino. His former co-writer William Guice was ordered to pay $6.75 million in compensatory damages, and $20.25 million in punitive damages.
Also last week Destro Music Productions, owned by co-defendant Dante Barton, agreed to pay Marino $17.35 million. That brings his total award to $44.35 million.
The lawsuit stemmed from Marino’s work on a song called “Club Girl.” Marino says he created most of the song, including its guitar hook, tempo and chord progression.
The song was recorded by Usher in 2004 and renamed “Bad Girl.”
Usher wasn’t named in the suit.
‘Oops ... I Did it Again’
Britney Spears
returning to
Vegas in 2019
LAS VEGAS
Britney Spears will return to Las Vegas with a new residency next year.
MGM Resorts In-ternational on Friday said the pop superstar in February will kick off a series of regularly scheduled shows at Park Theater inside the Park MGM casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip.
Spears in a statement says she is happy to be returning to Sin City, which she described as her “second home.”
Spears wrapped up a residency at a different Las Vegas venue last year.
Tickets for the “Britney: Domination” show start at $79. They go on sale to the general public Oct. 26. Concerts are scheduled for February, March, May, July and August.
Lady Gaga and Aerosmith also have scheduled residencies at Park Theater.
— Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.