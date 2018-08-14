QUEEN OF SOUL
Stevie Wonder, Jesse Jackson visit ailing Aretha Franklin
NEW YORK
Stevie Wonder visited an ailing Aretha Franklin at her home in Detroit on Tuesday.
Franklin’s publicist Gwendolyn Quinn told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Franklin’s ex-husband, actor Glynn Turman, also visited the Queen of Soul, who is seriously ill.
A person close to Franklin, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, told the AP on Monday that the singer is ill. No more details were provided.
Franklin canceled planned concerts earlier this year after she was ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest up. The 76-year-old announced plans to retire last year, saying she would perform at “some select things.”
Fans, friends and musicians influenced by Franklin offered positive words to the iconic singer when news broke that she was ill, including Rod Stewart, Mariah Carey, Chaka Khan, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tyler Perry, Missy Elliott and Wayne Brady.
At her concert in Detroit on Monday night with Jay-Z, Beyonce thanked Franklin for her “beautiful music” and said “we love you.”
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton tweeted Monday that he and Hillary Clinton “are thinking about Aretha Franklin tonight & listening to her music that has been such an important part of our lives the last 50 years.
“We hope you’ll lift her up by listening and sharing her songs that have meant the most to you,” Clinton wrote.
In an interview with the AP on Monday, Emmy-winning actor Sterling K. Brown said, “May I wish the Queen of Soul all the best.
“Your music has moved and inspired a generation,” he added, “so my prayers are with you. Wishing you all the best, queen.”
Actress-singer Mandy Moore, who stars in “This Is Us” with Brown, said Franklin has “the most incredible legacy.
“Who is not a fan? I don’t think there is anyone that Aretha Franklin’s music has not touched or influenced in one way or another,” she told the AP. “She’s the best of the best.”
Fans gathered Tuesday in Lafayette Park, directly in front of the White House, to pray for Franklin. With a saxophonist playing nearby, Rocky Twyman clutched a handwritten get-well card made from a white poster and appealed to passing tourists to sign it and pray for the singer.
The card read: “Book of Love and Healing for Aretha, the Queen.”
MOVIES
‘Not an easy time’ for Chris Pratt after Gunn firing
LOS ANGELES
Chris Pratt says “it’s not an easy time” as he and the rest of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” cast look to the future of the hit superhero franchise after Disney fired writer-director James Gunn.
Pratt told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday that he stands behind social media posts saying he hopes Gunn can be reinstated for the next movie.
“It’s not an easy time. We all love James and he’s a good friend of ours, but we also really love playing the Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s a complicated situation for everybody. And you know, we just want to move forward and do what’s right and be the best people we can be,” Pratt told the AP.
Gunn was fired last month as director of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” because of old tweets that recently emerged where he joked about subjects like pedophilia and rape. He has apologized for the tweets, which were posted from 2008 to 2011.
TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
WH insists Trump’s no racist as he vilifies another minority
WASHINGTON
President Donald Trump unloaded on former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman Tuesday, calling her a “crazed, crying lowlife” and “that dog,” as a clash rooted in the reality star’s accusations of racism focused new attention on his frequent disparagement of prominent African-Americans.
The public conflict showed no signs of slowing, as Manigault Newman did another round of interviews to promote her tell-all book and Trump’s presidential campaign filed arbitration action against her alleging she breached a confidentiality agreement.
Manigault Newman, who has painted a damning picture of Trump and alleged there is a videotape of him using a racial slur, told The Associated Press she is not going away.
“I will not be silenced. I will not be intimidated. And I’m not going to be bullied by Donald Trump,” she said.
Trump, who has denied the existence of any such tape, assailed Manigault Newman in language that stood out even by his trash-talking standards, praising his chief of staff, John Kelly, “for quickly firing that dog!”
Manigault Newman told the AP that “at every single opportunity he insults African-Americans,” and she accused him of trying to start a “race war.”
— Associated Press
