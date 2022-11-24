Annette Conwell, owner of Annette’s Emporium, wipes down the windows on the front door of her shop in League City on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Conwell and other small business owners are readying for Small Business Saturday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Area businesses are making inventory lists and checking them twice as they prepare for Small Business Saturday, an initiative that last year reached a national all-time high in terms of shoppers and sales.
Founded by American Express in 2010 and officially co-sponsored by the Small Business Association, Small Business Saturday reached an estimated $23.3 billion in reported consumer spending last year.
Small Business Saturday is an answer to Black Friday, which long has been a major boon to larger retailers and big box stores.
Area merchants this week were working to promote Small Business Saturday.
“We expect a normal Saturday crowd this Saturday, but we have been promoting Small Business Saturday on our social media pages,” Brandon Sandoval, manager at The Purple Ravens in League City.
The Purple Ravens, 240 Park Ave., has been in business for a little more than a year and specializes in metaphysical and witchcraft supplies.
“By shopping locally, you are showing love for the community and promoting the local economy,” Sandoval said.
Over the past 12 years, U.S. consumers reported spending an estimated $163 billion at small businesses on Small Business Saturday, according to the administration.
Annette Conwell owns Annette’s Emporium, a League City business that offers handcrafted products by more than 350 American artists.
The shop, 501 E. Main St., has been in business for about 12 years.
“Small business Saturday has always been an amazing Saturday for us,” Annette Conwell, owner of Annette's Emporium said. “Customers always turn out to support us.”
Conwell plans to hand out goody bags with some purchases, make food samples of dips and soups and host a game for discounts, she said.
“It is the one day of the year that is really like a party for us,” Conwell said.
Regular customers know all about Small Business Saturday, Conwell said.
Small business owners like to remind consumers of how they differ from mass merchandisers.
“One thing we have always stressed is customer service,” said Ginger Herter, co-owner of Strand Brass and Christmas on the Strand in Galveston's downtown. “That is something you don’t always get in big stores — reaching out and actually having conversations with customers.”
People on the island love to shop locally, Herter said.
