The Ronald McDonald House of Galveston is very appreciative of all the community has done for the children and families who stay here.
Unfortunately, we have not been able to have our traditional gala fundraiser for the past two years because of wanting to keep the children safe from COVID.
We are making up for that with a Family Fun Fundraiser at the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 30. The Pier will be closed for us to experience the fun and excitement of this spectacular waterfront destination, along with other Ronald McDonald House supporters.
Halloween costumes are welcome, as is everyone. Tickets include all rides, all food, all drinks, all games, free parking, surprises and all the fun.
Instead of a silent auction, we will be raffling off a tricked-out golf cart from a very generous donor. We will be honoring the local McDonald’s owners and operators who do so very much to support our house.
Sponsorships, family packages individual tickets and raffle tickets are available by calling the house at 409-762-8770.
We will also be having a pop-up shop at the Sugar Cubes in Evia on Sept. 10-11 where people will be able to purchase sponsorships, family packages and individual tickets for the event, as well as raffle tickets, pavers for our Pathway to Fun, jewelry and sunglasses grab bags and other Ronald McDonald House items.
The golf cart will also be on display there.
The Ronald McDonald House of Galveston is a “home away from home” for the families of children who are seeking medical treatment at University of Texas Medical Branch, Shriners Children’s Texas Hospital and the Transitional Learning Center.
The House is more than a place to stay. It’s an alternative to an isolated hotel room where families and children can enjoy cheerful surroundings and the support of other families, volunteers and staff.
We hope you and your family will join us in a joyous celebration in support of seriously ill children and their families.
Helen King is vice president of communications for Ronald McDonald House Galveston.
